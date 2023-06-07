Bernard O'Shea: Forget PRIME — here's the DIY energy drink I made at home

Hydration remains essential to maintaining health, with adults needing roughly 2 litres per day and children requiring 1-1.5 litres, varying according to activity level. Amidst water, tea, milk, and natural fruit juices, caution prevails against high-sugar or caffeine drinks. The rise of 'super drinks' has spurred interest — mainly the PRIME range from Congo Brands, propelled by celebrity endorsements and price spikes.

These beverages, though sugar-free, encompass substantial caffeine in the energy variant and artificial sweeteners in the hydration counterpart. Irish dietitian, Maria Lucey, cautions against these, especially for children, highlighting their low-calorie content and the potential risks of artificial sweeteners. She champions milk as a nutrient-rich substitute, offering natural energy, muscle recovery, and rehydration benefits.

Every time I see my two milk-drinking boys guzzling down litters of moo juice, I can't help but think of the iconic scene in Anchor Man where Ron Burgundy, down on his luck and parched drinks from a milk carton in the hot San Diego sun and exclaims "Milk was a bad choice". But what about those who don't fancy water or milk, and baulk at the exorbitant cost of a bottle of Prime? Is it possible to make a homemade, healthier version of such 'super drinks'?

The ingredients of Prime are mind-boggling. Filtered Water, Coconut Water from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium, Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin a), Zinc Aspartate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B-6), Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B-12). I also wanted to go high-tech and add electrolytes.

Electrolytes, such as potassium and calcium, are essential minerals that regulate our bodies' hydration, nerve and muscle functions, and pH levels. They facilitate the flow of nutrients into cells and remove waste from them. Dehydration, muscle cramps, and other health issues may arise due to an imbalance of these vital minerals.

While store-bought drinks replenish lost electrolytes, they often contain added sugars and artificial flavours. On the other hand, homemade versions offer a healthier alternative.

For the caffeine, I decided on two shots of espresso. I crushed a B12 and magnesium tablet (it's in the Prime) and stirred it in. For the bulk of the drink, I juiced a few tangerines (a nod to Tanora. If you don't know what 'Tanora' is, ask a Corkonian) and added a few dashes of sea salt for my electrolytes. But the result was a paltry volume. I needed a liquid to bulk it out.

Everything online suggested coconut water, but this isn't something I had in the fridge, and the last time I checked, there wasn't a coconut tree out the back of the house. I thought of using whiskey or even the dregs of a leftover bottle of wine from a communion party, but then I had a brainwave! Why not make a pot of nettle tea?

The back garden is full of them right now, and they have loads of good stuff in them. It's rich in vitamins A, C, and K and several B vitamins; it also contains high levels of minerals like iron, potassium, and calcium. Also, its iron content can help combat anaemia, while its antioxidant properties contribute to improved skin health. I thought I could be onto something, my own natural Irish super drink version of Prime. I added a spoonful of honey to sweeten it, ladled it into a pint glass, and put it in the fridge.

That evening my family proudly watched as I took the first gulp of a new Irish super drink made with all (well nearly all) natural ingredients. The kids were mesmerised by it, saying things like "It smells disgusting" and "Dad, take your yuck to drink out of the fridge". My wife was less than pleased: "If you wanted to taste the Prime, you should have just bought a bottle, that s**te will go straight down the sink."

But she was wrong.

I looked at them as my new global soft drink gushed down my neck, knowing I would make them all millionaires.

"What's it like, Dad?" the middle fella asked.

I told him with complete conviction that it was "DISGUSTING", and after I spent at least 15 minutes on my convolutions in the downstairs toilet, I threw the remainder down the sink. Like Ron Burgundy might say: "Nettle tea was a bad choice."

Now that I think of it, has anyone made isotonic cabbage water?