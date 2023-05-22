Limerick influencer Louise Cooney announces she is expecting her first child

Limerick influencer Louise Cooney has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The businesswoman and podcast host shared the news with her Instagram followers over the weekend, posting a picture of her with her boyfriend, Mark.

The pair looked delighted as they held up their scan photos. “We’ve never known this much happiness and excitement,” she wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Friends and fellow influencers were quick to comment on the good news. “The world is smiling back at you Louise!!! So so thrilled for you,” wrote Good Glow podcast host, Georgie Crawford. “Massive congrats to you both, such gorgeous news,” added RTÉ’s Doireann Garrihy.

Louise Cooney ad her boyfriend, Mark. Picture: @louisecooney_

The happy couple started dating during lockdown after Louise moved home to Ireland and are living in New York City.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in September, the Limerick native said life could have been very different if it had not been for the covid-19 pandemic and her decision to move home.

“I had a three-year visa for America, and I was only seven months in when covid happened and there was a lot that could have been different had I stayed there. I met my boyfriend when I came home, and I started my business when I came home. I could have been living a very different life over there and I’m glad in a way that covid gave me the blessing of coming home,” she said.

Louise and Mark currently live together in Dublin.