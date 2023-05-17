Consumer Corner: How to host a summer BBQ on a budget

One of the sure signs summer is here is the smell of the BBQ. Is there any greater form of jealousy than when your friend tells you they are off to a BBQ on a beautiful summer's day.

Beer, wine, burgers, sun, family, friends - all ingredients for a great evening.

However, these days, many of us are watching the pennies, and there’s no doubt the cost of hosting and attending a summer party is more expensive than it was a year ago.

What to bring to a BBQ or summer party can be tricky these days, and it’s also worth considering how best to host on a budget.

John Lowe of MoneyDoctors.ie says that the obvious gift to bring to a summer party is alcohol.

“Beer and wine plus soft drinks never go amiss, and I would start with checking the main supermarkets' off licences to see what deals they have. They do have some cracking wines at reasonable prices.”

Of course, wine or beer are a great option, but it is always nice to think outside the box, and Mr Lowe says a nice present would be insect repellent, just in case the hosts haven't thought about it.

Even packing it up into a nice gift box with other items like an outdoor candle, or a plug-in mosquito killer, could really bring the wow factor to your gift.

Mark Coan, of moneysherpa.ie agrees that the go-to gift for summer events is traditionally a bottle of wine. However, he points out that if you are driving as is often the case these days or even looking to cut costs it pays to be more creative.

“Bringing a salad or dessert you've made yourself is a good idea. Not only will this save you money, it also gives your contribution the personal touch. If there are kids at the event fresh lemonade or apple slices can be a low cost healthy option.”

FAMILY FUN AND BURGER BUNS

Money coach, Kel Galavan, aka @mrssmartmoneyhq, says that whether you’re attending a party as a guest or hosting your own event, it’s important to find ways to have fun without worrying about the cost.

“Prices are rising and it’s getting harder to get our money to stretch further. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not possible.”

When making something yourself Ms Galavan says that instead of purchasing expensive pre-made dishes or snacks, consider preparing a homemade dish.

“Opt for recipes that use affordable ingredients and are easy to make in large quantities, such as salads, dips, or fruit skewers.

“If the host suggests a potluck-style gathering, take advantage of the opportunity to share the costs. Coordinate with other guests to ensure a variety of dishes without placing the burden solely on the host or any one individual."

She says to take advantage of the abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables available during the summer. Fresh, locally sourced produce tends to be more affordable and can be the basis for a delicious and budget-friendly contribution.

As the host, it can be a good idea to make the contributions of food part of the theme for the event by getting everyone to bring a dish.

“A problem shared is a problem halved. Depending on your friends you may end up with something on the menu that's much more exciting than an overcooked burger," says Ms Galavan.

KEEPING THINGS MANAGEABLE

For the hosts, she says that her top tip is keeping the guest list manageable.

“Hosting an intimate gathering allows you to focus on quality over quantity and can help manage costs associated with food and drinks."

Also, she advises opting for affordable cuts of meat and consider more budget-friendly options like chicken thighs, sausages or vegetarian options.

“Marinate and season them well to ensure delicious flavours. After all, it's the taste that we all remember.”

Themes can add excitement to your summer party while helping to control costs. For example, a Mexican-themed party with tacos, salsa, and margaritas can be both affordable and enjoyable and you could add in some DIY decorations.

You can cut costs too with drinks and serve drinks like infused water or homemade lemonade.

“Guests can help themselves, reducing both the cost and the need for excessive plastic waste, giving you time to focus on other things," says Ms Galavan.

Not to forget creating an atmosphere, Mr Lowe also says that something guests could offer to bring is the gift of music. It could be a nice gesture to say you will look after the music.

“Having fine food and drink is grand but you do need some music.”

Also, think about games and activities which can also be done on a budget.

“Keep your guests entertained with fun activities and games. From classic lawn games like horseshoes or badminton to DIY photo booths or karaoke, engaging activities can take the focus off extravagant spending and create memorable moments.

“It’s important to remember why you are having the get-together in the first place, time spent is so much more valuable than money spent,” says Ms Galavan.