Meet the successful artist who had to live in her camper van

A generic ad selling a VW Transporter van on Done deal should have been a happy experience for the seller. Instead, for Irish artist Deborah Donnelly, it was anything but positive and another trigger of a time in her life she would rather forget.

With nearly 2,000 views in the short time the ad was placed, Deborah’s viewers came in droves looking to buy her van. The van in Deborah’s case, was used as a camper van for staycations during the pandemic. But the buyers were looking for the van to be used as a home. It had also been Deborah’s ‘home’ when she was experiencing her own housing crisis just under five years ago. Memories and flashbacks of that horrendous time came flooding back. It was a housing experience with an Irish mortgage provider and unethical financial advisers which ultimately left her with huge mortgage arrears and no home for her and her children.

With emotions running high, that sense of vulnerability compelled Deborah to address her followers on social media with a very raw and heartfelt message. A message of disbelief that our country had come to this kind of inhumane housing dilemma which has found people making difficult living decisions. They are people not in tents, they have no drug and alcohol addictions but people working full-time jobs who simply can’t afford a concrete roof over their heads and can only afford to look at a steel roof after working a daily 9-5 job.

Deborah was inundated with messages from people who saw her video and contacted her. She said, “I have a big vulnerability hangover after being so bare on social media. I received so many replies from people asking me to do something. I think about it all the time and when I recall the people that called into my studio and cried after it and said they had been through something similar, I was really overwhelmed by it all. They felt that same shame and embarrassment that I felt too of losing my home.”

Deborah Donnelly, artist, in her van. Photograph Moya Nolan

It was a time when vulture funds were allowed to creep into Ireland’s banking systems and when enormous loans were approved to customers like Deborah and her partner that allowed them to buy their dream home. With no in-depth knowledge of these vulture funds, the misconception that customers were repaying the mortgage was false and misleading when in fact it was ideally only paying off interest fees. All along the mortgage repayments were gathering zeros until it came crashing down on Deborah and their dream home was sold from underneath the couple.

With nowhere to go and a relationship that broke down on top of her financial crisis, Deborah found herself on the unrelenting renting ladder with escalating prices. Her children had to live with their dad while she lived in her van because of her marriage breakup. She recalls the trauma of dropping her children off every night at their dad’s house so they could sleep in beds while Deborah continued to search for a home for them to be together. There were offers of couches and sharing of rooms from friends and family but Deborah was haunted by the shame and embarrassment of her situation.

She came across Irish company www.misselling.ie which assists individuals make complaints of mis-selling of financial products such as mortgages. Founder Ben Hoey says about Deborah’s experience, “I believe her bank did not follow the rules when first originating the loan. It was a complete injustice on her behalf as she was ‘mis-sold’ her mortgage and her bank sold it on to vulture funds. These vultures funds invest in distressed assets and form part of the unregulated world of shadow banking. They all have one thing in common; to seek above-average returns on their capital. They are accountable only to their Managing Directors and investors. Deborah like many other homeowners, got caught in this web of vulture funds and came out traumatised by it all and lost her home. The general protections available to consumers of financial services in Ireland really need to be addressed and I have sent a document outlining all this to the Oireachtas Finance Committee so it doesn’t happen again.”

Deborah Donnelly, artist, at her studio in Marley Park. Photograph Moya Nolan

Deborah’s love of art and of painting large canvases has been her saving grace throughout her life and instilled in her since she ran around the parks at Merrion Square where her mother was also an artist. From a young age, Deborah saw how hard it was to be an artist and how dependent her mother was on sales from the markets.

She says, “My mother was a single parent and every night before the Sunday markets she would have us tidying out her frames, polishing and cleaning her pieces. She would give us days off school if she could paint us, we preferred to go to school because we wouldn’t be allowed to move. But she struggled and I never wanted to be an artist after seeing her struggles. There was never a lot of income but she would paint one of the walls with gloss paint and we would paint on it with poster paint and I think that’s where I got my sense of working on big canvases.”

Deborah soon left Ireland and settled in the bustling city of New York. They had bigger walls in bigger houses for her to paint. When she returned to Dublin, it was difficult to scale her painting down to accommodate smaller properties. She learned to adjust her mindset so she could budget strategically or so she thought.

Anyone who is lucky to have a cow painting in their home will know Deborah’s style of painting. The cow has additional friends now including puffins, ostriches, and bees. She says of her cow paintings, “I peaked very early with my cow images, I was in my twenties and very lucky. It was in the boom and I couldn’t keep up with the commissions. I was so lucky to get into several galleries in the UK also.

“When I came back to Dublin, I was on a scheme to help me stay self-employed and I came off it as my business grew. I bought my first property in Cabinteely and had that for three years. I met my ex-partner around this time and we wanted to buy something together. I tried to hold onto my first apartment but in the end with the vulture fund and negative equity, everything went in repayments to Irish Nationwide.

“I often think I was to blame for the catastrophic way it went for me but the bank shouldn’t have lent us money as self-employed individuals. Our vulture fund was sold off so many times. We had made a deal to pay interest only and if we had been with a state bank, we would have been ok.

"I do feel that highlighting my experience might help readers understand how easy it was to get lost in the web of vulture funds, interest-only options, compound interest, and ill advice from professionals you think have your back. They don’t and be aware of solutions presented to you by professionals.

"My advice from all of this is to go with your gut. Unfortunately, I learned the hard way. People must have a home, it's as simple as that, and not in a van.”