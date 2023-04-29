Women in sport: How to be a woman in male-dominated sporting world

Mags Cremen and Aoife Casey are a team: That much is apparent right away. Sitting side by side on the sofa after training, they don’t quite finish each other’s sentences as hand off seamlessly to one another as they talk about their stellar year in rowing. Having won bronze in the lightweight women’s double sculls at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Czechia, the 23-year-olds are part of a stellar new wave of young Irish sportswomen.

“It’s a really good omen that we have our bronze medal from this world championship, but we’re even more hungry now to improve on that placing,” says Casey.

“It’s full steam ahead for the Olympic qualification and then the Olympics, touch wood. The Irish lightweight squad is so competitive, it’s almost harder to get in the Irish double than it is to race internationally sometimes.”

Besides being part of a golden generation of Irish sportswomen, the pair are part of a niche grassroots success in Irish sport in which women have thrived. A world champion twice over, Sanita Pušpure is a national icon, while Emily Hegarty, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, and Fiona Murtagh lifted the nation by winning Ireland’s first medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

This elite success against the odds reflects similar achievements in women’s boxing (two Olympic gold medals in a decade) and women’s hockey (a World Cup final and Olympic Games within five years).

We have incredible sportswomen in camogie, ladies' football, rugby, and soccer, but those sports have not always adequately supported their players. Camogie has hugely increased its popular appeal since RTÉ began broadcasting more matches in 2016, and the All-Ireland ladies football final regularly breaks records for attendances at women’s sporting events; but the players still often struggle with basic issues like fixture clashes, pitch availability, lack of hot showers and hot food, and having to pay for their own mileage.

The Irish women’s rugby team won the Six Nations in 2013 and 2016, and finished fourth in the 2014 World Cup, yet failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup; an extraordinary open letter from 62 current and former players in December 2021 cited the IRFU’s lack of support for this failure. The Irish women’s soccer team is currently at an all-time high, having qualified for this year’s World Cup; yet it’s only five years ago that the players felt forced to hold a press conference to demand better conditions from the FAI.

Female participation in sport has increased hugely in recent years, with 40% of participants in sport now being women; however, women’s sport still makes up just 4% of media coverage.

Are we at a tipping point for women’s sport, or are we still box-ticking? Can we look to rowing, boxing, and hockey, as examples of how to enshrine equality and excellence at the heart of Irish sport?

“With rowing, it’s a sport where the women and men are treated equally,” Casey says. “With Skibb (Skibbereen Rowing Club), you just walk in the door and it doesn’t matter if you’re a girl or a boy, or if you’re tall or short, everyone’s given the same opportunity.”

She admits that the concept of “women in sport” is not something she thinks about on a regular basis.

“With rowing, it doesn’t matter, everyone’s treated equally,” she says. “There were more Irish women rowing at the Olympics last year than there were men. There were more championship medals won by women from Ireland than there were by men.”

Cremen, who played camogie and hockey in school, expresses frustration that there isn’t similar equality in other sports. “With the GAA, it’s annoying to see that there’d be crowds of thousands of people at the men’s matches, but [that’s] not the case in the women’s matches.

“But in rowing, the lads have huge respect for us and how hard we work. We don’t feel like we have any limits just because we’re women.”

Derval O'Rourke. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Breaking the cycle

Three-time Olympian Derval O’Rourke feels passionately about personal responsibility when it comes to the role we all play in ensuring women in sport are given equal importance and respect as their male counterparts.

“One of the things I did last year was bring my daughter to the camogie All-Ireland final,” she says.

“I never played GAA, I am useless, I don’t have a clue, but I am friends with Davy Fitzgerald who was coaching girls at the time, and I just thought, if Davy was coaching the Cork men’s hurlers and they were in the All-Ireland final, I would be trying to bring my son...

“So I brought her, we had a lovely weekend, I didn’t think too much about it... but for World Book Day, she picked a book that she has about women’s football. She picked it because she was like, ‘Do you remember when we went to that really big place where the girls were playing?’

“We all need to challenge ourselves to make more of an effort to go to sports that either have really good visibility of men and women, like track and field, or if we’re going to go to men’s games, that we also go to women’s games,” O’Rourke says.

“Imagine everyone who went to one men’s game went to one women’s game? Imagine the difference that would make?”

As a parent to an eight-year-old girl and four-year-old boy, O’Rourke says she thinks a lot about “the messaging” children get in the home.

“I grew up in a house where my dad was really into sport, and I genuinely did not know until I was in my late teens that girls were sometimes treated differently in sport than men.

“My dad was talking to me about sport in the exact same way he would have talked to his son about sport.

“For me, as a parent, it’s ‘What can I do in my home? What are the messages that my daughter gets, and the messages that my son get?’

“It’s the drive home [from a sports event] and the messages to that child on the drive home. If you have a daughter and they’re sitting in the back of a car with your son, and you’re way more interested in how your son did in a rugby match or a soccer match than how your daughter did... what are you telling that child?”

Orlagh Farmer, Cork All-Ireland winning footballer. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Breaking assumptions

O’Rourke also points to how we speak more generally about sport; “When we’re talking about ‘the rugby’, why is it an assumption that it’s the men’s rugby game?

“If we’re making a big deal of the men’s rugby team [and not] the women’s rugby team, what’s the message?”

Cork All-Ireland winning footballer and lecturer in sports education Orlagh Farmer also points to the importance of awareness–raising among coaches when it comes to issues that specifically affect women in sport, such as periods.

“I played with Cork seniors for 13 years, but I think the first time that I heard about menstruation and periods [in relation to] sport was only about four years ago... which is madness, really.”

Farmer says had she been given more information about the relationship between her menstrual cycle and its effects on her sporting performance, she would have felt more knowledgeable when it came to “optimising and enhancing” her performance on the pitch.

“I think where it needs to start is empowering girls and women themselves to track their own periods, and to have that open communication [between players and coaches],” she says. Changes to gear, like swapping white shorts for a darker shade, are also a positive move.

“Thinking back over the years of playing at high levels, in big stadiums like Croke Park, playing in white shorts with Cork... how many All-Ireland final days [were spent] knowing the game is going to be on telly and you’re on your period and you have a heavy flow and you’re worrying about, ‘Am I going to leak on live television?’ That’s the last thing you should be worrying about. You should be worrying about your performance.”

Last year was the 30-year-old’s first time playing for Cork with black shorts (they’ll be navy this year).

“It’s a small thing but it makes you feel more comfortable,” she says.

And shouldn’t making our female sportswomen feel comfortable be the bare minimum?

The Changemakers Rachael Blackmore Horseracing is one of the few sports where women compete directly against men, and Ireland has a proud tradition of female jockeys, with Caroline Beasley, Nina Carberry and Katie Walsh all having ridden winners at Cheltenham. Rachael Blackmore has always been a highly respected jockey in racing circles, but her performance over the last three years has been truly groundbreaking, and reset expectations of what women can achieve in this arena. She became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March 2021, aboard Honeysuckle, and the following month, with Minella Times, achieved another huge first: becoming the first woman to win the Grand National. Last year, she and Honeysuckle repeated their Champion Hurdle win at Cheltenham, and Blackmore also became the first woman to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, aboard A Plus Tard. Cora Staunton Nothing quite brings home the athleticism and talent of our ladies footballers than seeing them excel in the professional Aussie rules league. Twenty-two Irishwomen played in the most recent AFLW season, with two — Sinéad Goldrick and Bláithín Mackin — ending the year victorious as part of the Melbourne squad, with Ailish Considine and Orla O’Dwyer winners in previous seasons. Perhaps none of this success would have happened without Cora Staunton. In 2018 she became the first ladies footballer to be recruited to the AFLW, and as of 2023, has played six seasons with GWS Giants in Sydney and scored 55 goals, establishing herself as one of the league’s best ever goalkickers. She has overcome adversity, too, coming back from a leg break in 2019 without ever missing a game. Not to speak of her four All-Irelands and eleven All-Stars with Mayo. The 41-year-old has now called time on her professional career, with nothing left to prove. Katie Taylor As soon as Katie Taylor began boxing at international level in her late teens, her speed, raw talent, and fearless mentality were undeniable. Starting in 2005, the lightweight boxer racked up gold medals at six European championships, five world championships, and five EU championships. Her excellence was a strong factor in women’s boxing being included as an Olympic sport in 2012 for the first time, and her Olympic gold medal in London was the crowning achievement of a phenomenal amateur career. Since going professional in 2016, Taylor has remained undefeated in 22 fights. Arguably, the 36-year-old's greatest achievement is in her legacy, already apparent, of inspiring girls to take up boxing, and of ushering in a generation of outstanding Irish female boxers — Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, Aoife and Lisa O’Rourke, to name just a few.