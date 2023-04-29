Women in sport: How to be a woman in male-dominated sporting world

Mags Cremen and Aoife Casey are a team: That much is apparent right away. Sitting side by side on the sofa after training, they don’t quite finish each other’s sentences as hand off seamlessly to one another as they talk about their stellar year in rowing. Having won bronze in the lightweight women’s double sculls at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Czechia, the 23-year-olds are part of a stellar new wave of young Irish sportswomen.
Horseracing is one of the few sports where women compete directly against men, and Ireland has a proud tradition of female jockeys, with Caroline Beasley, Nina Carberry and Katie Walsh all having ridden winners at Cheltenham. Rachael Blackmore has always been a highly respected jockey in racing circles, but her performance over the last three years has been truly groundbreaking, and reset expectations of what women can achieve in this arena. She became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March 2021, aboard Honeysuckle, and the following month, with Minella Times, achieved another huge first: becoming the first woman to win the Grand National. Last year, she and Honeysuckle repeated their Champion Hurdle win at Cheltenham, and Blackmore also became the first woman to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, aboard A Plus Tard.
Nothing quite brings home the athleticism and talent of our ladies footballers than seeing them excel in the professional Aussie rules league. Twenty-two Irishwomen played in the most recent AFLW season, with two — Sinéad Goldrick and Bláithín Mackin — ending the year victorious as part of the Melbourne squad, with Ailish Considine and Orla O’Dwyer winners in previous seasons. Perhaps none of this success would have happened without Cora Staunton. In 2018 she became the first ladies footballer to be recruited to the AFLW, and as of 2023, has played six seasons with GWS Giants in Sydney and scored 55 goals, establishing herself as one of the league’s best ever goalkickers. She has overcome adversity, too, coming back from a leg break in 2019 without ever missing a game. Not to speak of her four All-Irelands and eleven All-Stars with Mayo. The 41-year-old has now called time on her professional career, with nothing left to prove.
As soon as Katie Taylor began boxing at international level in her late teens, her speed, raw talent, and fearless mentality were undeniable. Starting in 2005, the lightweight boxer racked up gold medals at six European championships, five world championships, and five EU championships. Her excellence was a strong factor in women’s boxing being included as an Olympic sport in 2012 for the first time, and her Olympic gold medal in London was the crowning achievement of a phenomenal amateur career. Since going professional in 2016, Taylor has remained undefeated in 22 fights. Arguably, the 36-year-old's greatest achievement is in her legacy, already apparent, of inspiring girls to take up boxing, and of ushering in a generation of outstanding Irish female boxers — Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, Aoife and Lisa O’Rourke, to name just a few.