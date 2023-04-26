Consumer Corner: Breaking up is costly to do - can you afford it?

Money should never be a reason for staying in any relationship, of course, but it can play a big part in a breakup or divorce. Money worries can often run deep, and can tend to overshadow many things in life.

Going through a breakup is hard enough without having to worry about the financial implications of it all. However, this is unfortunately very hard to ignore for many people going their separate ways and it can prove to be a very tricky time.

In addition to mending your broken heart, you may have to consider mortgages, pensions, and life insurance. Of course, added to these worries will be the costs associated with actually getting a divorce through the courts.

The cost of getting a divorce can range from anything from €2,000 and upwards depending on your circumstances. Some estimates say that a divorce could cost as much as €20,000 in Ireland.

However earlier this year there was some good news with changes being implemented by the Central Bank which made life a little bit easier for those breaking up. In essence, anyone who is divorced now or separated and owned a house with their partner can now be considered as a first-time buyer, which previously wasn’t the case. This means they can borrow more money for their mortgage as they start their lives over again.

Joey Sheehan of MyMortgages.ie said that for those that are starting out again, taking steps to be better apart than together can be tough. He points out that continuing to live together through that separation is stressful but since January this year, the changes in mortgage rules certainly make it easier for those starting out again.

“What the mortgage-lending rules change means for separated and divorced applicants is that they can now borrow four times their salary.”

Mr Sheehan said what constitutes income can vary significantly from one lender to another, as some lenders will only allow the applicant’s basic salary, whereas others will include some or all additional income such as car allowance, bonuses, overtime, shift allowance, commission, etc and will allow borrowings of four times the higher income amount.

“Income will determine the maximum mortgage that can be applied for and lenders will look at how this income is earned.”

Glenn Gaughran of the Independent Trustee Company said pensions can get overlooked when couples go through a divorce.

“We often think of the house as being the primary asset, but many people still have substantial mortgages, so the net value of the property can be less than we think. In contrast, pensions, particularly those to which an employer makes significant contributions, can grow to be worth quite a bit.”

He gives an example that if a spouse’s pension averaged €500 to €1,000 a month in contributions over the last 25 years, the fund could potentially be worth close to €500,000 now.

“It is definitely worth considering bringing pensions into the settlement agreement. In order to split the pension, it will be necessary to seek a pension adjustment order from the court. This is a specialised order and the trustees need to be involved. It can take time to put in place so in our experience this is a matter which should be addressed early on in the proceedings in order to secure the best outcome for the parties.

Also, a separated spouse is still entitled to benefit from the State Widows Contributory pension on the death of the spouse, as is the case for a divorced spouse, provided the spouse claiming the pension has not remarried since and is not cohabiting with someone.

“At such a difficult time it’s so important to know where the steps you take will leave you financially in years,” said Mr Gaughran.

Whether you are divorced, separated, or married will have implications on how you are treated for tax purposes. For example, for income tax purposes, a separated couple can still be taxed as a married couple, whereas following divorce, former spouses are always treated as two single people.

Marian Ryan, director at taxback.com, said that as a starting point, both parties should notify Revenue of any changes as soon as possible, so that the correct adjustments can be made.

“Within the year of separation, the way in which the parties' tax credits will be organised depends on how they were both assessed during the marriage, in many cases, it is a joint assessment.

In the years following separation or divorce, both parties will be treated as single persons for tax purposes, unless they decide to opt for joint assessment.”

Also, maintenance payments can affect your tax status, depending on their purpose.

“Payments can be established for the benefit of a spouse or for dependent children and made either voluntarily or legally through the courts. Voluntary payments to a former spouse agreed upon without any legal engagement, are ignored for income tax purposes and no tax relief is available on them. However, this differs if maintenance is enforced through a court. Here, the payment is taxable for the receiving spouse."