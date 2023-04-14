Out and About: Where Sharon Corr, Miss Cork and more were spotted this week

The county's newest Miss Cork was crowned this week, Sharon Corr helped launch a highly anticipated new No7 product with Boots, and make-up artist Patrick Blue went full Dracula for a special screening of new movie Renfield
Out and About: Where Sharon Corr, Miss Cork and more were spotted this week

Some of this year's Miss Cork winners, Sharon Corr and make-up artist Patrick Blue

Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 20:00
Maeve Lee and Nicole Glennon

Sharon Corr launches Boots' No7 Future Renew at Atelier Now, Dublin

Sharon Corr was among those gathered at Atelier Now to celebrate the launch of No7’s biggest-ever scientific innovation, No7 Future Renew on Thursday. 

The new collection, with four skincare products, is proven to reverse the appearance of multiple signs of skin damage and contains a new ‘super peptide’ blend. The blend contains two brand-new chemical entities, a patent-pending world-first technology that cannot be found in any other product. The 25ml serum is priced at €44.95. See boots.ie for more.

Miss Cork 2023

Riona O'Mahony was crowned the winner of Miss Cork 2023. The Cobh native won the title alongside Miss Cork City Rachel O'Leary and Molly Dennehy O'Mahony, who won the People's Choice. The results were revealed during an event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island that was also attended by the outgoing Miss Cork 2022, Saoirse O'Shaughnessy.

Winner of Miss Cork 2023 Riona O'Mahony (centre) with Miss Cork People’s Choice Molly Dennehy O'Mahony and Miss Cork City Rachel O'Leary. Picture: Sinéad Crowley.
Winner of Miss Cork 2023 Riona O'Mahony (centre) with Miss Cork People’s Choice Molly Dennehy O'Mahony and Miss Cork City Rachel O'Leary. Picture: Sinéad Crowley.

Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Co Meath

Fairyhouse Racecourse staged the 2023 Irish Grand National on Easter Monday, with 27 horses lining up in the €500,000 contest. But our eyes were firmly on the stylish ladies, including Róisín Lyons from Blanchardstown who won the Most Stylish competition with her charity shop finds. Hot on her heels was Kellie Wall, from Laois, in a stunning hot pink suit and Mary O’Halloran, from Finglas, with her chic cream skirt suit and flowery fascinator.

Special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin

Make-up artist Patrick Blue, stylist Corrina Gaffey and TikTokers Conor Creegan and Andrew Creggan were among those enjoying Nicolas Cage's latest release at a special preview screening on Tuesday.

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency... film in cinemas nationwide now.

Tara O'Donoghue's Art Exhibition in Ballydehob, Cork

Cork artist Tara O'Donogue held her exhibition titled Call A Spade A Spade at the Working Artist Studios, in Ballydehob, Cork over the Easter weekend. The exhibition is running until May 6 and features everything from an octopus playing cards and crabs and lobsters playing chess. The Working Artist Studios is an independent gallery on Ballydehob's main street and is run by artists for artists and art lovers. 

Easter Egg Hunts

There was lots of egg-citement in Cork over the Easter weekend. Easter egg hunts were held all across the county, including at Fota House, Passage West, and Ballincollig. In Passage West, the local egg hunt was organised by Passage Baptist Church. Always a highly anticipated event, this year saw a record attendance of local children and the 3,000 eggs were collected and eaten enjoyed minutes.

Read More

Out and About: Where Greg O'Shea, Stephanie Roche and more were spotted last week

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fills in pothole which was actually a service trench’
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York Ariana Grande asks fans to be gentler about commenting on people’s bodies
Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner assisted by scooter at first red carpet since snowplough accident
Out and AboutPlace: CorkPlace: Dublin
<p>Saoírse Ruane ,from Galway with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show.</p>

Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane receives lovely surprise following Ryan Tubridy call out

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd