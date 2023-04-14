Out and About: Where Sharon Corr, Miss Cork and more were spotted this week

Sharon Corr launches Boots' No7 Future Renew at Atelier Now, Dublin

Sharon Corr was among those gathered at Atelier Now to celebrate the launch of No7’s biggest-ever scientific innovation, No7 Future Renew on Thursday.

The new collection, with four skincare products, is proven to reverse the appearance of multiple signs of skin damage and contains a new ‘super peptide’ blend. The blend contains two brand-new chemical entities, a patent-pending world-first technology that cannot be found in any other product. The 25ml serum is priced at €44.95. See boots.ie for more.

Tara O'Farrell and Alan Cawley at the launch of Boots No7 Future Renew. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Sally Foran at the launch of Boots No7 Future Renew. Picture: Kieran Harnett

DJ Mona Lxsa at the launch of Boots No7 Future Renew. Picture: Kieran Harnettt

Patrick Kavanagh and Rebecca Brady at the launch of Boots No7 Future Renew. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Corina Gaffey, Aisling O'Toole and Klara Heron at the launch of Boots No7 Future Renew. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Ariana Dunne at the launch of Boots No7 Future Renew. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Sharon Corr No7 Future Renew Brand Ambassador, Stephen Watkins, Managing Director at Boots Ireland and Linda Nolan, Head of Marketing at Boots Ireland at the launch of Boots No7 Future Renew. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Miss Cork 2023

Riona O'Mahony was crowned the winner of Miss Cork 2023. The Cobh native won the title alongside Miss Cork City Rachel O'Leary and Molly Dennehy O'Mahony, who won the People's Choice. The results were revealed during an event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island that was also attended by the outgoing Miss Cork 2022, Saoirse O'Shaughnessy.

Winner of Miss Cork 2023 Riona O'Mahony (centre) with Miss Cork People’s Choice Molly Dennehy O'Mahony and Miss Cork City Rachel O'Leary. Picture: Sinéad Crowley.

Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Co Meath

Fairyhouse Racecourse staged the 2023 Irish Grand National on Easter Monday, with 27 horses lining up in the €500,000 contest. But our eyes were firmly on the stylish ladies, including Róisín Lyons from Blanchardstown who won the Most Stylish competition with her charity shop finds. Hot on her heels was Kellie Wall, from Laois, in a stunning hot pink suit and Mary O’Halloran, from Finglas, with her chic cream skirt suit and flowery fascinator.

Kellie Wall from Laois at the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Mary O'Halloran from Finglas at the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Claire Rasmussen from Clonee at the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Laura Johnston and Ellie Spiers from Co Down at the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Róisín Lyons from Blanchardstown won the Most Stylish competition at the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin

Make-up artist Patrick Blue, stylist Corrina Gaffey and TikTokers Conor Creegan and Andrew Creggan were among those enjoying Nicolas Cage's latest release at a special preview screening on Tuesday.

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency... film in cinemas nationwide now.

Patrick Blue at a special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Tom Hyland at a special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

TikTokers Conor Creegan and Andrew Creggan at a special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Dancer Adam Norris and Tamara O'Hanlon at a special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Catriona O'Connor and Lily Grant at a special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Oisín Mooney and stylist Corina Gaffey at a special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Make-up artist Patrick Blue at a special preview screening of Renfield at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Tara O'Donoghue's Art Exhibition in Ballydehob, Cork

Cork artist Tara O'Donogue held her exhibition titled Call A Spade A Spade at the Working Artist Studios, in Ballydehob, Cork over the Easter weekend. The exhibition is running until May 6 and features everything from an octopus playing cards and crabs and lobsters playing chess. The Working Artist Studios is an independent gallery on Ballydehob's main street and is run by artists for artists and art lovers.

Artist Tara O'Donoghue with her mother Nora at the opening of her exhibition Call A Spade a Spade at The Working Artist studios in Ballydehob. Picture: Eddie O'Hare Fiona and Marc Groves at Tara O'Donoghue's exhibition Call A Spade a Spade at The Working Artist studios in Ballydehob. Picture: Eddie O'Hare Annelies Verbiest and Melaine Curn at Tara O'Donoghue's exhibition Call A Spade a Spade at The Working Artist studios in Ballydehob. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Easter Egg Hunts

There was lots of egg-citement in Cork over the Easter weekend. Easter egg hunts were held all across the county, including at Fota House, Passage West, and Ballincollig. In Passage West, the local egg hunt was organised by Passage Baptist Church. Always a highly anticipated event, this year saw a record attendance of local children and the 3,000 eggs were collected and eaten enjoyed minutes.