Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Bon Jovi's son 

The 19-year-old actress first introduced boyfriend Jake Bongiovi to her 62.7M followers back in June 2021
Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 12:20
Nicole Glennon

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown appears to have revealed that she is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the 19-year-old actress posted a photo with her now fiancée and new diamond ring. In the caption, she referenced Taylor Swift's hit Lover, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement. Picture: @milliebobbybrown / Instagram
Bongiovi, 21, is the son of Jon Bon Jovi.

The young actress first introduced Bongiovi to her 62.7M followers back in June 2021, but it's unclear how long they have been dating. The couple made their first public appearance following Bobby Brown's 18th birthday.

Opening up about their relationship recently, Bobby Brown said, 'We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?'

