Easter Q&A: Is Good Friday a public holiday? What are the supermarket’s opening hours?

Am I entitled to a day off or extra pay if I work Good Friday?

Are you working today? If you work in a bank, a school or in the public sector, you’re certainly off enjoying this stunning sunshiny day, but for the rest of us, it’s complicated. Unlike Easter Monday, Good Friday isn’t a bank holiday or public holiday. However, many companies choose to give their employees the day off, or if you’re working, a day in lieu or extra pay. Unfortunately, this is entirely up to your boss's discretion so there’s no guarantee you’ll be rewarded with a day off later in the year if you happen to be stuck to the desk today.

Am I entitled to a day off or extra pay if I work Easter Monday?

As Easter Monday is a bank holiday or public holiday, most employees are entitled to either the day off, or a day in lieu or extra pay if they work it.

Is my local pub/off-licence open Good Friday?

Most pubs and off-licences are open as usual today, as they have been since the ban on selling alcohol on Good Friday was lifted in 2018.

What about the supermarkets on Easter Sunday/Easter Monday?

In terms of the supermarkets, Aldi stores across Ireland are open until 10pm tonight, closed Easter Sunday, and open Easter Monday between 9am and 9pm. Lidl stores are also open until 10pm tonight, closed Easter Sunday, and open Easter Monday between 9am and 9pm.

Dunnes Stores is running at reduced hours over the Easter weekend, with many branches closed Easter Sunday. You can check your local store's opening hours here.

Tesco opening hours vary from store to store, but most are open for their usual Friday hours today, and will be open for their usual Sunday hours on Easter Monday. Select stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, while others operate Sunday hours. You can check your local store's opening hours here.

Supervalu's opening times also vary across the country, but many are operating normal hours for Good Friday, and their usual Sunday hours on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. You can check your local store's opening hours here.

When are the schools back?

Children and teenagers are currently a week into their two-week spell of freedom (lucky them). The schools will reopen on Monday, April 17.