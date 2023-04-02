Suzanne Harrington: Money and menopause are making me sell my house

For some time now, I have been fantasising about living alone, beholden to no-one, overlooking a barren field where all my fucks once grew, but where they now lie withered, untended. A place where instead of Welcome, my doormat would read Go Away.

Surrounded by others – adult children, their boyfriends/girlfriends, foreign students, Albanian lodgers, huge muddy dogs, my own boyfriend and his primary school-aged children down on a visit – I’ve been staring out the window, gazing longingly towards that dreamy barren field always just beyond the horizon.

How to transport myself from here to there, without a trail of humanity - and dogs - following, asking what’s for dinner, and have I seen their other shoe?

Turns out there’s nothing like mortgage interest rates doubling to make your dreams come true. Ker-ching! Banks, you win. I can no longer afford to live in my own house.

But instead of it being a disaster, might it be the liberation from all human contact that I’ve been dreaming about? The two hottest words in my menopausal head – ‘down’ and ‘size’ – suddenly seem possible. I phone the estate agents.

Down the hill from my ordinary house, Nick Cave has just sold his super-fabulous sea-view house for 3 million. When the estate agents finish writing their blurb for my house, I wonder if they haven’t got their descriptions mixed up, such is the profusion of words like "stellar" and "stunning" and other rockstar house words that in no way reflect my (distant) sea-view house, best described as "lived in".

Still, at least I’m not in Dublin, where bedsits are priced like penthouses, and you can flog an outhouse in Dalkey for the price of a Malibu mansion.

Having never sold a house before, and having zero interest in the whole property market swizz, all I know is that you have to make the place smell like coffee, rather than wet dog. That I can do.

Before the first viewing – which feels increasingly like a first date, except they are going to see you naked, and try and knock some money off – I start to really see my tired house through the eyes of a potential lover. I mean buyer.

By the time they arrive I’ve bought more fresh flowers than Elton John, and the place smells like a Costa. I am elsewhere, waiting, nervous as a virgin on his wedding night.

Obviously, the first people who see my house don’t then buy it. That only happens in estate agent fairy tales. So why do I feel ghosted?

Soon a rhythm evolves, where the estate agents book a viewing, I frantically run around with a mop, the coffee machine comes close to an explosion, I'm shouting at everyone to tidy up and then piss off so that randoms can walk through our house judging it, before ghosting us again. It’s great fun.

To stay sane, I repeat my new mantra — down, size, down, size, down, size. If Nick Cave can do it, so can I.