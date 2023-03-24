Colin Farrell reportedly splits from girlfriend of five years Kelly MacNamara

Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has reportedly split from his girlfriend of five years.

The Hollywood A-Lister has been dating Kelly MacNamara, PA for U2 guitarist The Edge, for over five years, but the pair have not been seen out in public together for some time

According to a report in The Sun, the Irish actor has ended the relationship due to a hectic work schedule.

A source told the outlet: “Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

“He spent months working on that along with the last Batman blockbuster, where he played Penguin.

“Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits.

“There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle.”

The Castleknock actor previously opened up about the difficulties of maintaining a relationship with MacNamara saying, "she travels a lot as well with work so often times we’re two ships passing in the night".

The 46-year-old has two sons from previous relationships; 13-year-old Henry who he shares with ex-partner and actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś and 19-year-old James, from his previous relationship with Kim Bordenave.