Sinéad Brady on how to quit living to work and reset your work/life balance

A tweet that went viral recently pondered what life was like before the advent of email: “Wait, how did jobs work before email… like did you just get home from work and… work was over?”
The world of employment has shifted hugely in recent decades, and while it takes courage to opt out of the mindset of what Brady terms the ‘ideal worker’, there is a downside to seeking flexibility and freedom outside the traditional workplace, such as in the gig economy.
- Total Reset, by Sinéad Brady, published by Harper Collins Ireland, is out on March 30.
What would success look like in my life, work, and career during this season of my life? Here are some questions to start you off:
- What would I have more time for?
- What would I have less time for?
- What strengths would I get to use?
- What skills and expertise would I exercise?
- What would motivate, engage, and fulfil me?
- What would my workday look like, eg remote work, flexi-time, a short commute, or more travel?
- How much money would I earn?
- What would I say no to that I currently say yes to?
- What people currently in my life would I choose not to engage with any more?