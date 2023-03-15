Yvonne Connolly 'ridiculously excited' to be a granny as son Jack Keating welcomes first child 

The TV presenter shared a sweet birthday tribute to social media, stating that she is 'so proud' of her son 
Yvonne Connolly is 'ridiculously excited to be a Granny'. Picture: Andres Poveda

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 16:06
Maeve Lee

Yvonne Connolly has said she is "ridiculously excited" to now be a grandmother after her eldest son, Jack Keating welcomed his first child.

The TV presenter, who shares three children with her former partner Ronan Keating, posted a sweet birthday tribute to social media as her eldest son, Jack marked his 24th birthday. 

Alongside a picture of the pair and his newborn, she said she is "so proud" of her son.

Jack appeared on Love Island last summer. In a post to Instagram last week, he announced the birth of his first child, a baby girl.

"24 years ago today I held you in my arms like this and you made me the happiest woman in the world," wrote Connolly. "I’ve loved you every minute of every day since. I’m so proud of you and ridiculously excited to [be] a Granny."

Yvonne Connolly and Jack Keating. Picture: Yvonne Connolly/@yvonneconnolly_
Yvonne Connolly and Jack Keating. Picture: Yvonne Connolly/@yvonneconnolly_

Yvonne Connolly and Boyzone star Ronan Keating also share two daughters, Missy (22) and Ali (17).

Announcing the birth of his daughter last week, Jack shared a sweet black-and-white image of him cradling his baby girl. He wrote: “Welcome to the world,” and called his newborn baby his “little princess”, using a princess emoji.

Under the post, Ronan Keating called his grandchild a “little cutie” while Yvonne Connolly wrote: “I miss her so much already” with a series of heart emojis.

