Too Hot to Handle's Nicole O'Brien: 'I've learned to stop being a people-pleaser'

I’m from Inishannon in Cork. I’ve two sisters, we’re a family of five. It was all music in my house. If you asked me to hit a sliotar, I couldn’t tell you how to do it. I definitely think I was born to be the person I am meant to be. I’ve always had one specific dream: To be a singer. I’ve always been driven. I didn’t want to let anything stop me from pursuing that vision.
The future scares me. I’m a planner and a bit of a control freak. I love knowing what’s going to happen. That’s why I go to psychics.
- Nicole O’Brien’s new single in collaboration with Marty Guilfoyle, a cover of Kylie’s ‘Love at First Sight’ is out now.