Colin Farrell reveals that a town in West Cork is his favourite place in Ireland

If you’ve ever wondered where Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell likes to spend his time, the star has revealed that a town in West Cork is his favourite place in Ireland and holds a "special place" in his heart.

The Banshees of Inisherin star revealed the name of his most loved location while on The Late Late Show with James Corden ahead of the Oscars which take place this weekend.

Farrell was sat on Corden’s couch alongside his Banshees of Inisherin co-star and close friend, Brendan Gleeson.

While on the show, the iconic duo was asked about their favourite places in Ireland. Gleeson explained that his favourite spots and quiet and private and in order to keep them that way, he was very vague with his response, but shared his love for “anywhere around the West coast of Ireland”.

Farrell, on the other hand, was very specific and shared how one West Cork town holds a special place in his heart.

"There's a town, at one stage was the second biggest white fish port in Europe and it's called Castletownbere. It's in a part of Ireland, down the southwest, called the Beara Peninsula and it's incredibly rugged and can almost feel hostile, but not fully,” he told the audience.

"The people are really extraordinary, and they're tough, but they're fundamentals are so, so decent. But the landscape is beautiful of course and it's right on the lip of the Atlantic.

“It’s where I also did my first professional job when I was 20 or 21 and I’ve been back there since. I’ve taken my kids there so that place holds a special place in my heart.”

Farrell famously was banned from a pub in the town during that first professional job. However, the pub’s owner has since revealed that the ban has been lifted.

Adrienne MacCarthy who owns McCarthy’s Bar told The Echo that she lifted the ban several years later when Farrell returned to work in the area once again and made amends and the pair are now friends.

McCarthy said he was banned for his “outrageous” behaviour.

Recently when asked by Extra TV about McCarthy’s bar, the actor said “I’ll always go back to McCarthy’s”," he said.

“Things are a bit different now that Coca-Cola is what’s on the menu. Things are a bit more stable shall we say.”