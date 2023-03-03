Today FM's Declan Pierce making a 'full recovery' after suffering brain hemorrhage

Today FM's Declan Pierce said has revealed he suffered a brain hemorrhage in recent days - but is making a "full recovery".
Thepresenter said he left Beaumont Hospital on Tuesday after eight days in hospital following a brain haemorrhage.
"I am making an incredible full recovery," he said, "I'm blessed beyond words."
The presenter thanked his wife, family, friends and colleagues at the station for their "unending support".
"I can't thank the team at Beaumont Hospital enough (jack, Aoife, Deirdre especially). And also the paramedics at Dublin Fire Brigade," he said.