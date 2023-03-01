Consumer Corner: How to save money when it comes to Communions and Confirmations

Back in the day, making your Communion and Confirmation for many people involved the church ceremony, followed by a drive around to your relatives' houses where you showed off your dress or suit, had a bite to eat, and collected your card. By the time you reached house number 11 there was no way you could fit another ham and cheese sandwich and Club Milk but at least you were fed. Off home to count your money.

These days it's different and for most there is the trend of the Communion and Confirmation party at your house, where you have to feed people. This involves bouncy castles, caterers, decorators — and even professional photographers. In the run-up to the event there’s dress shopping, and on the day there could be hairdressing and make-up costs.

Figures from Ulster Bank show that on average an Irish First Communion costs around €929. However, these figures are from 2019 so expect that to be much higher today. Clothes, they say, cost on average more than €200 while the party costs around €357.

Kevin Johnson, CEO of the Credit Union of Development said that with thousands of households across Ireland bracing themselves to face the financial pinch as Communion and Confirmation season fast approaches, there are several things parents can do to alleviate the pressure without turning to lenders or credit cards to support them.

“One of the primary considerations for families with children is financial planning and this should include both short-term and long-term savings and expenditures,” he said.

The first thing is to write down a detailed list of all income and expenditure and using this as a base for a Budget plan. This will allow parents to see where changes can be made such as implementing cutbacks on non-essential spending.

“It is important to be totally honest when preparing the Budget and to list everything. It might be useful to review other providers for expenses such as credit cards, insurances, phone, and utilities, to ascertain if there are cheaper or better deals available by switching suppliers."

“While it is impossible to plan for the next 18 years of your child’s life, both long-term and short-term budgets should be made to ensure that no matter what the cost, you are always some way covered financially.”

There are no excuses really to not start the budgeting for these events early as you will generally know the month when these events are occurring.

Mr Johnson said that debts should be prioritised in order of importance — and expensive short-term loans or credit cards are often the initial focus point. “Importantly, if credit card or overdraft balances are cleared, parents should then look to begin putting aside some savings, no matter how small.” Even putting aside €5 or €10 a week could make a big difference when communion time comes.

He urges caution too with putting your bills on your credit card: “Credit cards are useful for those who have the financial discipline to operate them correctly however, we would urge parents not to be tempted to stick it on their credit card and worry about payment at a later date. Credit cards are an extremely expensive form of credit, the use of which has been to the financial detriment of many people.”

Another way to cut costs is to borrow or rent where you can. There are plenty of Communion and Wedding dresses hanging in wardrobes all around the country that would just love another outing. Chat to those who have gone before you and see if you can try on what they have. It can help you save a fortune. It is not just dresses however — you can borrow shoes, bags, accessories. Chat to people at the school gate or check out second-hand websites and shops.

“Remember that not everything has to be brand new. If your child has siblings, cousins or even friends who are a year or two ahead in school then it might be an idea to speak to their parents about buying some second-hand items for a low price. This is of particular importance for communions and confirmations in which the clothes and accessories are worn only once and discarded,” said Mr Johnson.

It is very easy to get carried away in the madness of a big event and make sure you ask yourself if you really need the item or service before buying it. Do you need a bouncy castle? Do you really need the chocolate fondue machine?

It’s an obvious one but once Communion and Confirmation season is over this year’s items will be on sale for half the cost. Keep an eye out for these and sign up to shop mailing lists so you know when they’re happening.

The Ulster Bank survey also said that nine out of 10 respondents said they spoke to their children about the money they will make and how they might spend it, either in the run-up to Communion day or shortly afterwards.

John Lowe of Moneydoctors.ie said that Communions and Confirmations are an ideal time to start a savings account if a child does not already have one.

“Parents could bring their children to the local post office, bank or credit union and maybe even look at a Revolut account and educate them on money and saving,” he said.