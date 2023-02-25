Wedding of the Week: A christening and a wedding – all in one day for Aoife, Eoin and Aodha

Aoife Buckley and Eoin McEnery travelled in style on their big day in a vintage set of wheels.

Aoife, from Moyvane, Co Kerry, and Eoin, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick exchanged vows in St Mary’s Church, Tarbert, Co Kerry, in a Mass led by Fr Sean Jones on September 3.

Aoife Buckley. Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography, www.osullivanphotographyirl.com

“We hired a self-drive vintage car for Eoin to drive from the church to the reception,” says Aoife.

“But Eoin struggled to start the car for some time which caused a bit of laughter with some family and friends gathered around to see us off from the church.

"En route to the reception there was a lot of rain and the car’s soft-top was not 100% waterproof! But it all added to the enjoyment of the day.”

Rain or no rain, Aoife looked picture-perfect, having sourced her dream look in White Blossom boutique (Newry) and the Attic Bridal Shop, Limerick.

Also ensuring the bride was ready for her closeup was Pat O'Neill, hairstylist, Killarney, and Orla O'Connor, Rathmore, makeup artist, while the groom and his party were dapper thanks to Sextons Menswear, Limerick.

The newlyweds and their attendants posed for the camera of Micheál O’Sullivan at scenic spots including Aghadoe.

Aodha McEnery, Aoife and Eoin’s daughter, was their flower girl and was also christened on the big day — “a magical experience”, according to the bride.

Our priest seamlessly incorporated it into the ceremony,” she says.

Eoin adds: “A christening at a wedding was not something we had witnessed before but it was very special. It is great to look back at the pictures and see the two occasions being marked on the one day,” says the groom.

Aoife, a registered nurse, and Eoin, a professional quantity surveyor, first met in May 2015, when he was based in London.

“I was home from for a weekend and crossed paths with Aoife. A couple of weekends later, we had a romantic evening in Tralee with bowling and dinner. The rest is history,” he says.

“We got engaged in Abu Dhabi in July 2020; we were living there at the time.” Now based in Castletroy, Limerick City, they chose the five-star Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney for their wedding reception.

“We attended a wedding at Muckross a couple of years back and we were both very impressed with the setting,” says Eoin.

“We always liked the idea of an autumn wedding, and our original date in October 2021 had been postponed due to the pandemic.”

Both sets of parents, Breda and Des Buckley and Noreen and Pat McEnery, and Aoife’s grandmother Josephine Walsh helped lead the celebrations.

Also by their side were Aoife’s sisters Siobhan and Fiona Buckley, as bridesmaids, and Eoin’s twin brother Paraic McEnery and John Brown, as groomsmen, while Aoife’s nephew Sean Patience was the pageboy.

The newlyweds plan to honeymoon in the Maldives.

