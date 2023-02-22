Kathryn Thomas on Operation Transformation, bringing baby Grace to work and how her approach to fitness has changed

It’s a “bittersweet” day for Operation Transformation host Kathryn Thomas.

While the mother of two knows this year’s participants are looking forward to getting back to their day-to-day lives, it can be difficult to see another season of the RTÉ show come to an end.

There have been plenty of highs and lows in the latest season of the show — from health anxiety to fears of burnout and dreams of motherhood, this year’s participants have touched viewers.

The response has been “phenomenal”, according to the host.

“It’s such a feel-good couple of weeks. That’s the bittersweet part of it, you don’t want it to end and yet you know the leaders have to get back their own lives,” says Ms Thomas.

Ahead of tonight’s finale, the Carlow native says this year’s five Operation Transformation participants — or ‘leaders’— have brought some “really powerful” stories to the forefront, including Tipperary native Marie Clear’s journey to self-acceptance.

“The same with Stephanie [Bowden],” Ms Thomas continued. “I think the message that she’s putting out there all the time and has been putting out there for weeks is that you’ve got to have confidence in yourself, and you’ve got to believe in yourself. I think that’s been really powerful.”

Participants in Operation Transformation 2023.

This year, the show introduced changes including the move to weighing participants off-camera, and a greater focus on different health indicators each week.

“Every year, we evolve, and we listen to our audience, and we also look at what’s going on globally in terms of health and wellness,” Ms Thomas explained.

“Every year we sit down and ask, how can we improve? What can we do better? What needs to change? And I think that is why the show is on as long as it is, because we evolve and we recognise that we needed to evolve.”

When filming for last year’s Operation Transformation started, she had just given birth to her second child, Grace, now 15 months.

Operation Transformation presenter Kathryn Thomas

“It was easier when she was 10 or 11 weeks old going back to work but I’ve got great childcare, a great childminder and also there were days when we were filming that I just brought her along with me,” said Ms Thomas.

“That’s kind of the beauty of when you work on a show as long as I have worked on Operation Transformation, we’re like a family.”

The presenter, who turned 44 last month, says she has begun to really appreciate her health.

“I always think, what can I do to ensure that I give my body the best possible outcome to live a long, happy and healthy life and it’s a privilege. Rather than trying to fit into the jeans anymore or trying to worry about whatever — it’s about I want to be strong and healthy.

“The older you get and when you’ve witnessed or you've experienced sickness within your social circle, you truly understand all that matters is your health -your physical and mental health.”

The finale of Operation Transformation airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9.30pm