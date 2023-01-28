Wedding of the Week: Jazz, tartans and candlelight for sweethearts Julie and Gary

When she was growing up in Ballyduff, County Kerry, Julie O’Connell was fascinated by the Loch Ness monster.

Little did she know back then that the fabled creature’s home would be the backdrop when she got engaged.

Julie and her future husband, Gary Wilson, from East Kilbride, just outside Glasgow, first crossed paths more than six years ago.

“We met in Dubai, where we were both living and working. Our first date was to Nola — a New Orleans-style restaurant with jazz/blues music, on June 24, 2016,” she says.

Julie O’Connell and Gary Wilson first met in Dubai

Gary whisked Julie off to Scotland to pop the question.

“He surprised me with a stay in a log cabin in the Highlands, near Loch Ness — I had a bit of an obsession with the Loch Ness monster as a child!" she says.

“On our first night in the cabin, Gary said he would cook us a meal and I could relax by the fire, which I gladly accepted! I noticed he seemed a bit stressed while cooking the dinner and nervous while we were eating, but I thought it was down to cooking a pretty extravagant meal.

After dinner, we were sitting by the fire, I went to get us more wine and then I turned back, and he was down on one knee, with a beautiful ring. We got engaged on May 24, 2021 (24 is a recurring date for us!).”

Julie O’Connell and Gary Wilson were married in Holy Cross Church in Kenmare

And it was on September 24, the following year, that they were married, in Holy Cross Church in Kenmare, by the bride’s uncle, Fr Séamus O’Connell, with Kenmare parish priest, Fr George Hayes, as co-celebrant.

Julie, who works as a wedding and events co-ordinator, had plenty of ideas when it came to organising the couple’s dream celebration.

She and Gary, a commercial manager, took their favourite season, autumn, as a central theme. “We really wanted to use the dark colours of autumn to create a beautiful yet moody atmosphere for all of our guests to enjoy,” says Julie.

Julie O’Connell and Gary Wilson with their wedding party

“The music at the ceremony was mainly instrumental, with the violins and cello giving major Bridgerton vibes to the occasion. We really wanted Scottish elements, so we had the bagpipes (played by Gerard Baynham, pipe major of Killorglin Pipe Band), and Gary and the groomsmen wore kilts — and plenty of our guests wore their tartans.”

The five-star Dromquinna Manor was their reception venue.

Julie O’Connell and Gary Wilson celebrated their wedding at Dromquinna Manor

“Maura's Cottage Flowers created soft candlelight, decor, and beautiful floral arrangements, which inspired the day's romance,” says Julie.

The bride and groom opted for “a sweetheart table” for the meal. “Gary was unsure about it, but it turned out to be one of the best bits of the day,” says Julie.

Gary adds: “It was also the perfect opportunity to take a minute and soak everything in. Julie had put so much thought and effort into the smallest details and you could really see everyone just having the best time.”

Sebastian Felisiak of Art Wedding Photography captured the occasion on camera, as did Ray Yore Films, videographer.

Julie O'Connelll with her parents Marie and Dónal O’Connell

Julie’s parents, Marie and Dónal O’Connell, and Gary’s mum and stepdad, Carly Wilson and Alan Black, and grandmother, Margaret Duncan, were among those toasting to their future happiness.

Julie O’Connell with her bridesmaids Catríona Dowling and Sarah Casey

Julie’s friends, Caitríona Dowling and Sarah Casey, were by her side as her bridesmaids while Gary had the support of his friends, Kieran Duggan (best man) and David Cullie and Craig Miles (groomsmen).

Gary Wilson with Kieran Duggan, David Cullie and Craig Miles

Julie looked stunning in a 1920s-style dress from Rosa Clará, bought in The White Ivy Bridal Boutique in Kenmare.

Pat O’Neill was the bridal hairstylist and Orlaith Shore was the makeup artist.

Julie O’Connell wore a dress from The White Ivy Bridal Boutique in Kenmare

“Pat O’Neill cracked us up getting ready during the morning with his jokes and our sing-songs. Our sides were sore from laughing,” says Julie.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Mykonos, Greece.

Julie O’Connell and Gary Wilson