Irish Teacher: We all need mentors, I count myself lucky the poet Kevin Higgins was mine

The poet Kevin Higgins died last week. I knew him as a mentor. I don’t think any of us can get through life without our mentors, whether they visit us for a single moment in adulthood or guide us through our most formative years.

As it happened, I met Kevin Higgins only once, at a poetry reading in Dublin. We both had pieces in an anthology edited by Jenny Farrell.

It was my first time reading my work in public and because of the crowd, I was asked to stand on a makeshift podium. My five-inch heels made it tricky, and I’d also dressed badly. I was cold because of the stupid outfit I’d chosen, and cold because it was November, and just generally tremulous and bothered.

I got through the poem but for the last half of it, that interminable last half, I started to shake. My voice warbled and my knees twitched, just as they used to whenever I was asked to read at school.

I got down from the apple box red-faced and genuinely surprised at my acute descent into long-forgotten, teenage quivering.

Kevin Higgins was probably the most well-known poet there and as people milled about with those tiny glasses of red wine preserved from the 80s, the book proudly clutched to their breasts, he approached me.

He looked at me gently, took my elbow in his hand and said simply, “Well done”.

That was it. I didn’t know if he meant well done for doing something you are clearly afraid of, or well done for writing a moving and effective poem.

I like to think it was a bit of both but there was something beautiful in the brevity of his comment. He was encouraging me either way, telling me to keep going.

Those two words meant everything. I can only hope I’ve done the same for students down through my years of teaching.

I always hope Irish children hear that kind of encouragement every day and from the stories I gather writing this column I know they do.

Kevin and I contributed to another collection with the same editor some time later and Kevin got in touch with me, asked me to come and read my contribution in Galway. His invitation was an invitation to keep writing and all writers need that.

Sadly, I got my third bout of Covid that week and had to cancel last minute, so I never got to meet him again.

In November, he couldn’t attend another launch as he was unwell in hospital.

His poem was read by the editor and maybe because of that, because he felt ‘present’, I assumed he was ok, was going to get better.

Just before he died he wrote a beautiful poem about what it feels like to be alive, to strive for a better world and to face death.

It opens: “I always thought I’d live to learn how to swim/do the backward butterfly to Olympic standard/and see trickle-down economics deliver/at least one albeit slightly polluted drop.”

He always managed to be so funny and so profound.

Mentors are precious because they give so generously of their time even when their own clock is ticking. We all need mentors as children, and we need them long after.

Teachers are often wonderful mentors. I see that every day.

The entire country saw it last week in the calibre of student work on display at the BT Young Scientist Award. A teacher supported every student at that event, travelled with them, stayed with them, guided them.

But teachers may find it hard to find their own mentors. Ironically, it’s not a great profession for it. Supports for teachers aren’t good enough once they qualify and Ireland’s continual professional development is severely lacking.

I received news last week of a newly amalgamated teacher training service, Oide, with more than a degree of scepticism.

Teacher-led mentoring, mentoring inside a school, or between teachers in different schools is what we need, not money-wasting, ineffective, generic guidance from above.

We also need managers who simply say, “Well done” and “You did that well”.

We need to foster a culture of excellence in education.

I’m so lucky to have found a group of English teachers since coming home who just meet on Zoom and share their experiences and expertise. They are all mentors to me.

But Kevin Higgins stood out from the crowd. He literally stood out from the crowd, took the time to take my elbow, look into my eyes and say, well done.

I send my deepest sympathies to his family and to all the people who knew and loved him best in Galway and beyond.