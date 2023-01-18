Bernard O'Shea: I can't believe I can't remember the Our Father

In a desperate attempt to stay awake a little longer last month, my six-year-old boy said, "Wait, we've got to do our prayers". This was a classic move on his behalf as he's not once even mentioned God, let alone prayers, to me before. But he persisted and began, "Thank you, God, for Mammy and Daddy". The list eventually became exhaustive and an obvious ploy to stave off hitting the hay and turning off the light. Finally, I took charge of the situation when he thanked God for Teen Titans, a show he watches on Netflix.

It reminded me of staying up late at night as a day-sleeping teenager until a Prayer at Bedtime was broadcast on RTE 1. I used to look at it and think, "Who's watching this?" In hindsight, its viewership was likely populated with loads of awkward teenagers living in two-channel land just like me. I don't know if the Nielsen figures ever backed this up.

But it did make me think that when I was his age, my life was scattered routinely with prayers. Morning prayer, prayers at Mass, prayers at a school assembly, Angelus at noon, prayer before meals, prayer after meals, The Angelus at 6 and then prayer before bed. Our sins were paid for in prayers. I once remember my sister got one hundred Hail Marys for telling me to f-off. I must check in on her to see if she said them.

What my kids think of prayer is wholly opposed to what it was for me. It's gratitude now versus fear. I prayed to keep myself out of hell. I prayed to keep the devil from the door. I prayed because it was just what we did. I never once thought about what was the point of it. But now, our prayers at night were almost a safety blanket for the mind before I turned off the light.

Several scientific studies on the benefits of prayer are closely linked to similar benefits found in meditation. According to an article in the Wall Street Journal in 2020, they interviewed Amy Wachholtz, an associate professor and clinical health psychology director at the University of Colorado Denver. "Some scientists who study prayer believe that people who pray benefit from a feeling of emotional support. Imagine carrying a backpack hour after hour. It will start to feel impossibly heavy. But if you can hand it off to someone else to hold for a while, it will feel lighter when you pick it up again. This is what prayer can do."

In fairness, it's not a massive leap to see how emptying your mind and repeating a mantra is closely linked to a form of meditation. If you have ever been in a room where the rosary has been said, it can be a genuinely powerful experience. I remember sweating bricks at my father's funeral as the mourners started the rosary because I had forgotten it. I was cramming for my last-minute Irish oral exam, hoping to pick up a phrase here and there that would get me over the line. Luckily the funeral director stepped in as he knew I hadn't a clue. My sisters, of course, thought this was the funniest thing ever; ironically, it would be a story my father would have loved. But it's in times of death and pain where you can see how something like prayer acts like spiritual cement.

The day after my son's extended night-time gratitude, I tried remembering the Our Father. To my disbelief, no spiritual pun intended, I couldn't. I started saying it to myself repeatedly and couldn't get past "As we forgive those who trespass against us". Then I tried the Hail Mary and forgot the second part. That evening I called my mother and asked her to say the full version of these two heavy hitters. In classic Irish style, she said, "Is everything alright?" I assured her thing was fine, bar my inability to remember something that was branded into my brain as a child.

But that’s in a nutshell. Most of us will start to pray again when everything isn't alright, and that’s alright too. But when I started repeating the prayers on my walk the next day, I didn't feel any magical spiritual conversion. Still, I found the rhythm and memory of it bizarrely comforting. Now I wonder, do they still show a Prayer at Bedtime?