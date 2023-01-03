Daniel O'Donnell celebrates anniversary with wife Majella by renewing vows

The pair were 20 years married on November 4 2022, having met while on holiday in 1999
Daniel O'Donnell celebrates anniversary with wife Majella by renewing vows

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell in their home

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 07:50
David Kent

Daniel O'Donnell has celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Majella — by renewing his vows in a small ceremony.

The pair were 20 years married on November 4 2022, having met while on holiday in 1999.

O’Donnell, who has sold more than 10 million records during his 40-year career, took to social media to reveal the news of the quiet celebration at their family home in Kincasslagh, Donegal.

Posting a number of photos to his Facebook, the crooner wrote: "After a wonderful 20 years of marriage, Majella and I renewed our vows with a small family gathering tonight at our home in Donegal."

Fans of the pair flooded to the comments with congratulatory posts, including Father Ray Kelly, who said "Congratulations Daniel and Majella, you are both truly blessed."

The duo have been inseparable since they were wed.

Daniel explained to RSVP magazine before Christmas that the key to their long union was the lack of pressure.

He said: "We get on great with one another — that’s not to say we don’t bicker away [laughs]. I don’t know what we’ve learned about marriage, other than that we respect one another. Getting married when we were older and not having young children was a factor. 

"Lovely as it is to have children, there is a pressure that comes with them. It can be a struggle and hard work and we didn’t have that."

Read More

Medicine shortages set to worsen as Brexit stockpiles run out

More in this section

Captain America: Civil War Photocall - London Jeremy Renner still in intensive care following surgery after accident
Invictus Games - The Hague Watch: Prince Harry says he wants 'father and brother back' ahead of memoir release 
Marvel Studio's Hawkeye special screening - London Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow accident
weddingVow renewalPerson: Daniel O'Donnell
Daniel O'Donnell celebrates anniversary with wife Majella by renewing vows

'With heavy hearts we overcame our sorrow': Family mark first Christmas without Vicky Phelan

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s