Daniel O'Donnell celebrates anniversary with wife Majella by renewing vows

Daniel O'Donnell has celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Majella — by renewing his vows in a small ceremony.

The pair were 20 years married on November 4 2022, having met while on holiday in 1999.

O’Donnell, who has sold more than 10 million records during his 40-year career, took to social media to reveal the news of the quiet celebration at their family home in Kincasslagh, Donegal.

Posting a number of photos to his Facebook, the crooner wrote: "After a wonderful 20 years of marriage, Majella and I renewed our vows with a small family gathering tonight at our home in Donegal."

Fans of the pair flooded to the comments with congratulatory posts, including Father Ray Kelly, who said "Congratulations Daniel and Majella, you are both truly blessed."

The duo have been inseparable since they were wed.

Daniel explained to RSVP magazine before Christmas that the key to their long union was the lack of pressure.

He said: "We get on great with one another — that’s not to say we don’t bicker away [laughs]. I don’t know what we’ve learned about marriage, other than that we respect one another. Getting married when we were older and not having young children was a factor.

"Lovely as it is to have children, there is a pressure that comes with them. It can be a struggle and hard work and we didn’t have that."