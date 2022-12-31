Wedding of the Week: Amy and Dirk first spotted each other in a nightclub called Heaven

A sunshine romance led to Algarve wedding vows for Amy O’Sullivan and Dirk Jan Plug.

Amy and Dirk, who live in the Netherlands, returned to Portugal, where they first laid eyes on one another, for their big day.

“Dirk and I met in Albufeira in 2014 when we were both on holiday. We spotted one another in a nightclub called ‘Heaven’, so yes, we actually met in Heaven!” says Amy.

From one seaside destination to another, it was to Amy’s family home in Inch, Co Kerry, that Dirk, from Katwijk, in the Netherlands, headed to pop the question.

“We bought a house in Leiden, close to Dirk’s parents and to where he grew up,” says Amy. “We got engaged in 2018 on Christmas Day, in my parents’ sitting room — my favourite time of the year is Christmas. We were exchanging Christmas gifts, together with my mom and dad (my sister was away in Vietnam that year), and Dirk had a decoy present of a Rituals box set. Once we had everything opened, he left the room and came back with a little box and got down in one knee.”

Dirk with his mother Loes. Pictures: It's All About

Having had to postpone their nuptials due to Covid-19, their moment finally arrived on June 4, 2022. “As Dirk and I had met in Portugal, we decided to get married in Portugal too. All our nearest and dearest flew out to be with us on our day and it was even more exciting as it was a lot of people’s first holiday since the pandemic,” says the bride.

Amy O’Sullivan with Nicola O'Sullivan and Rachel Fitzgerald. Pictures: It's All About

They married at the Lady of the Rock venue and held their reception at Estoi Palace. “We had our civil ceremony at Lady of the Rock which is on a cliff that juts out into the sea and Estoi Palace is an old pink palace with beautiful gardens,” adds Amy.

The bride’s mother and father Sharon and Mark O’Sullivan and the groom’s parents Loes and Henk Plug helped them celebrate, as did maid of honour, her sister, Nicola O’Sullivan, and bridesmaid, her longtime friend, Rachel Fitzgerald, together with best men, Dirk’s brothers, Maarten and Willem Hendrik Plug.

Amy O’Sullivan and Dirk Jan Plug. Pictures: It's All About

Amy wore a Demetrios wedding dress, which she bought in Koonings Wedding Palace in Holland. She says: “Our wedding planners were Algarve Wedding Planners and our photographers were Its All About and both were incredible. My favourite flowers are blue hydrangeas so these

featured a lot on the day. We also had a friend read out a poem in Irish and then again in English during the ceremony. It was wonderful to hear the Irish language right there in Portugal.

“Our welcome drinks were held in the gardens of the reception venue and it was magical. We held our dinner under the trees and a few months ago I had the idea to hang chandeliers from them and our wedding planner, Karina, made it happen! The twinkle and the sparkle from them was wonderful.”

Amy O’Sullivan and Dirk Jan Plug with their families. Pictures: It's All About

Standout moments for the bride included approaching the ceremony with her dad and also the car journey to the reception with her husband. “One of the main highlights of the day was walking towards the ceremony with my dad. I said to him ‘Dad, they’re all looking at me!’ and he said ‘It’s ok, I have you’— such a special memory,” says Amy. “I also loved the car journey from Lady of the Rock back to Estoi. It was just me and Dirk and we could catch up on what happened that morning and tell each other about our day so far. It was lovely to have that time together.”

Amy O’Sullivan with her dad Mark O'Sullivan. Pictures: It's All About

“Seeing our friends and family all in one place and all so happy — It meant so much to us and there was such an amazing

atmosphere.” The newlyweds honeymooned in Greece.

Amy works for Penneys (Primark) and Dirk works for Heineken.

