Bernard O'Shea: Sorry, John McClane, but Die Hard is not a Christmas movie

We have all heard of the 12 days of Christmas, but here are the twelve things we do wrong at Christmas. So bah humbug, everyone.

1. Die Hard is not a Christmas Movie. Yes, I concede the movie takes place at Christmas, but that does not make it a festive flick. For instance, Charlie and the chocolate factory is a Crimbo classic. There is no rationale for it just is. So sorry, John McClane, you’re out.

2. You don’t open your presents after dinner. Some families play this kind of sick and twisted marshmallow test on their kids. Sure it builds delayed gratification into their psyche, and they will probably get a few hundred more points in the leaving cert, but 5 am. At the same time, Mum and Dad are still hungover, which is the traditional and right time for tearing the wrapping paper.

3. Midnight mass cannot and should never be at midnight. It’s an Irish tradition that it’s on at 9 pm. Primarily to stop patrons being completely hammered and trying to lob the gob during the “let's offer each other a sign of peace bit”. It also gives you enough time to get in a few wee ones before you head home.

4. Goose is only for trendy posh people. The big old turkey will have to do for the rest of us. It should be placed in the oven at least five days before the 25th. Brussels sprouts shouldn’t be dressed up like some show pony, either. Too many of us have succumbed to parboiling them and finishing them in the pan with bacon and butter. Stop this. Instead, boil them within an inch of their lives and force your kids to eat them. You’ll know you have cooked them correctly if they taste like leaked acid from a car battery.

5. On the food theme, the only meal allowed to be served or eaten after Christmas Day is turkey sandwiches and turkey curry. If your offered something light like a salad, you should report whoever suggested it to Gardai. They take this very seriously.

6. Brandy butter should be outlawed. No one likes it. The only desserts that should be served are a trifle, plum pudding and at a push Vienetta. You should not serve any other dessert, especially those fancy ones you get from M&S. Be warned, if you eat those, you will be compelled to buy a Range Rover in the new year. Stick to the homemade stuff. You’ll be grand.

7. Stop going for walks on Christmas Day. Too many people tell me they always go for a walk after dinner. This does not make you a better human being than anyone else. This time should be spent sleeping on the couch or finally getting enough courage to say something to your siblings that starts a row.

8. Indiana Jones is the only film that should be on your TV screen. Turn it off if you’re watching something unique and perplexing on Netflix.

9. Don’t allow swift goodbyes. When visiting family and friends over the festive period, make sure that you have the longest goodbyes that are humanly possible. For instance, if you plan on leaving at 3 pm, say goodbye but spend at least 1.5 to 2 hours at the front door still talking. This gives small children a chance to get highly hyper on the sweets you brought and run in and out the front door. Make sure you leave something behind that you must go back for. Make sure it’s important like the present you were given or the house keys.

10. Whatever you do, if whoever is cooking the dinner is told to sit down, and they reply by saying, “Ah no, I’ll wait sure, I’m only picking”, make sure they don’t sit down. Someone new might be at your table this year and want to impress the cook with their altruism. They don’t know that what’s been served is lashings and lashings of guilt. I’m cooking the dinner this year and want to tell my wife in February, “I slaved away at the Christmas dinner, and not one of ye helped me” Guilt, It’s the gift that keeps giving.

11. There is a growing trend to stay on St. Stephens Day. This is wrong on so many levels. St. Stephens Day (Don’t get me started on those who call it boxing day) is the tension release valve that Santa left for all of us. You have to go out. Make sure you wear every stitch of new clothes gifted to you.

12. Finally, if you’re the type who starts saying “happy new year” on the 26th, this is wrong too. You only say this on New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day, right?