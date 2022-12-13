Almost half of Irish influencer advertising content not labelled as advertising ‘in any way’

Almost half of Irish influencer advertising content is not labelled as advertising ‘in any way,’ a new report from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has found.
In relation to almost 84% of Irish influencer advertising content being labelled in a way that had clarity issues, visibility issues, or in the majority of cases, not labelled as advertorial content at all, Ms Cahill said they believed there was a "small cohort" of influencers that could be setting out to purposely mislead consumers.
However, they believed many influencers had "knowledge gaps" and simply weren't aware of their responsibilities regarding flagging advertorial content.
"In the examples that we looked at, that was quite apparent in some of the visibility issues because it was consistent over the two-week period.
The CCPC said both consumers and influencers interviewed for the research agreed that clear guidance would be beneficial for everyone, particularly for more vulnerable social media users such as children and teenagers.
The research also suggests that requiring influencers to use a small number of tags, such as #advertisement, #AD and #PaidPartnership, would reduce inconsistencies in labelling methods amongst influencers, particularly for when influencers promote their own brands.
Commenting on the research, Kevin O’Brien, a member of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, said platforms and brands must take “greater responsibility” for educating and informing their users and consumers, and they should support influencers in “clearly and consistently labelling paid content”.
Mr O’Brien added that the commission will continue to monitor social media platforms for progress in this area.
“It’s crucial that platforms, brands, influencers and agents understand their responsibilities and abide by the law.
"We will also work with the ASAI to develop guidance which will provide greater clarity in relation to responsibilities and requirements.”