Almost half of Irish influencer advertising content not labelled as advertising ‘in any way’

Almost half of Irish influencer advertising content is not labelled as advertising ‘in any way,’ a new report from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has found.

A further 35% of Irish influencer advertising content was labelled in a way that had clarity issues (abbreviations and custom tags) or visibility issues (position, size, colour), with poor levels of labelling relating to influencers’ marketing of their own brands of particular concern.

The report, which drew on research taking place between October 2021 and April 2022, also found that 90% of consumers surveyed distrust information provided by influencers generally.

Crucially, however, consumers appeared to trust the influencers they follow, with the CCPC finding consumers are reluctant to use the word ‘influencers’ in reference to personalities they follow on social media platforms.

Majority of us have been influenced

Despite reporting low levels of trust in influencers overall, the report found 66% of those surveyed had purchased a product as a direct result of an influencer mentioning it, with 60% also stating they had recommended a product to family and friends.

The CCPC, who interviewed and surveyed both consumers and influencers for the report, found that almost a quarter (24%) of those who bought a product or service as a direct result of an influencer mentioning it, subsequently felt misled.

Despite the substantial levels of dissatisfaction, the CCPC found that consumers are reluctant to report feeling misled to regulatory authorities, preferring instead to unfollow the influencer.

Desire for guidance

Speaking at a briefing to journalists, Catríona Cahill, head of research and market intelligence at the CCPC, said during an observational analysis of Irish influencer's content, the CCPC found that the size of an influencer’s follower count did not seem to be an indicator with regards to how well and consistently things were labelled correctly, stating that they saw issues "across the board".

In relation to almost 84% of Irish influencer advertising content being labelled in a way that had clarity issues, visibility issues, or in the majority of cases, not labelled as advertorial content at all, Ms Cahill said they believed there was a "small cohort" of influencers that could be setting out to purposely mislead consumers.

Catríona Cahill: Follower count not an indication of quality.

However, they believed many influencers had "knowledge gaps" and simply weren't aware of their responsibilities regarding flagging advertorial content.

"In the examples that we looked at, that was quite apparent in some of the visibility issues because it was consistent over the two-week period.

In other instances, we had influencers who would do it right one day, and then a few days later, did it incorrectly.

The CCPC said both consumers and influencers interviewed for the research agreed that clear guidance would be beneficial for everyone, particularly for more vulnerable social media users such as children and teenagers.

The research also suggests that requiring influencers to use a small number of tags, such as #advertisement, #AD and #PaidPartnership, would reduce inconsistencies in labelling methods amongst influencers, particularly for when influencers promote their own brands.

Commenting on the research, Kevin O’Brien, a member of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, said platforms and brands must take “greater responsibility” for educating and informing their users and consumers, and they should support influencers in “clearly and consistently labelling paid content”.

Mr O’Brien added that the commission will continue to monitor social media platforms for progress in this area.

“It’s crucial that platforms, brands, influencers and agents understand their responsibilities and abide by the law.

"We will also work with the ASAI to develop guidance which will provide greater clarity in relation to responsibilities and requirements.”