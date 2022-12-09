Catherine Mahon-Buckley: Laughter at myself and laughter with people is the best medicine

“You’re excited, you’re nervous, you’re anxious. There’s a whole mixture of everything and it’s almost like handing over this baby that you have worked on for the whole year,” says Catherine, who runs the Cork Academy of Dramatic Arts (CADA).
However, the Cork native insists that nerves are a good thing. The day she no longer finds excitement in the lead-up to opening night, or if the process becomes dull, she knows it’s time to say: “thank you very much, I’m out of here”, she says.
- Directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckey, Cinderella is at The Everyman from Saturday, December 3. And, as always, the classic story is brought to life with a modern Panto twist. See everymancork.com