Catherine Mahon-Buckley: Laughter at myself and laughter with people is the best medicine

Even after 28 years of directing, Catherine Mahon-Buckley still gets nervous ahead of opening night and this year’s Christmas panto at The Everyman was no different.

“You’re excited, you’re nervous, you’re anxious. There’s a whole mixture of everything and it’s almost like handing over this baby that you have worked on for the whole year,” says Catherine, who runs the Cork Academy of Dramatic Arts (CADA).

However, the Cork native insists that nerves are a good thing. The day she no longer finds excitement in the lead-up to opening night, or if the process becomes dull, she knows it’s time to say: “thank you very much, I’m out of here”, she says.

Directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckey, Cinderella is at The Everyman from Saturday, December 3. And, as always, the classic story is brought to life with a modern Panto twist. See everymancork.com

How do you keep fit?

I do a workout at home on a ball. I’m big into cardio... I do a lot of stretches and then I go to the gym if I’m not too busy. I try to get to the gym four times a week because I hate walking. I always remember my mother saying, ‘Even at two you wanted to be carried’. If the shops were wide enough, I’d drive in.

Do you have a morning routine?

Yes, up with the lark — stretching for 20 minutes, workout. Hair in rollers. Put on the makeup. Plan the day and then I am off.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I am very conscious of sugar levels and processed food. I read all the contents on packets before I buy or eat.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love spice. The hotter the better, but I absolutely love vegetables.

What keeps you awake at night?

I live off very little sleep. Three or four hours do me, it’s a blessing. I’m always planning, plotting, or creating projects. I love the process. My brain never clicks off.

Catherine Mahon Buckley: 'If you dream something and allow yourself to believe in the dream then achievement comes naturally.' Picture: Larry Cummins

How do you relax?

A good workout in the gym, swimming, and a lot of spa days as well as books, gardening, and meeting my friends.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Annaliese Murphy. Annaliese at the age of one could bounce a basketball so fast. Hence, she is a superleague and international basketball player. What a player and such a beautiful caring person. [It’s] a great honour to follow her journey.

What is your favourite smell?

Lemongrass. It lifts and energises you — it is so fresh. And perfumes Chanel 22, and Knowing by Estée Lauder.

When was the last time you cried?

Nearly every day, particularly if I witness sadness. Hurt, hunger — a human being not receiving the right to life or the right to live in a safe environment.

What traits do you least like in others?

Insincerity.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Being too kind-hearted which some people abuse and can hurt me so much.

Do you pray?

I certainly have my beliefs — prayer should be a reflection of how you live. Action is far greater than words — that is my prayer.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

People with whom you can share interesting conversations with, but also make you laugh, energise you, and can see the positive about challenges. Also, I would love to have people who walk hard roads, down on their luck, they have some interesting and great inspiring stories to share.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

Laughter at myself and laughter with people is the best medicine.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

Yes. It has impacted all of our lives. It deeply upsets me when I hear about the billions used for exploring space. We need to stop and look after our Earth first. I am deeply angry that in 2022 people die of hunger. It’s such a tragedy that what we in the Western world take for granted — simple operations and medicine — cannot be offered to everyone in the world. We could learn so much from our animal world.

What quote inspires you most and why?

Dream, believe, achieve. If you dream something and allow yourself to believe in the dream then achievement comes naturally.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Turgutreis in Turkey — sun, sea, sand, and the people. Heaven. But now, in the Everyman Theatre, working as producer/director on Cork’s own pantomime, Cinderella.