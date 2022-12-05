Former rugby player Shane Byrne latest celebrity confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2023

The latest and sixth celebrity to be confirmed for the upcoming series ofis former rugby player, Shane Byrne.
The sportsman was part of the winning Triple Crown team in 2004 and has also taken part in a number of other TV shows, including. He has earned over 100 caps for Leinster throughout his rugby career.
Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM, Byrne said he is really looking forward to hitting the dance floor in January for the new series.
"It's not like anything I've ever done before — it's a long way from the rugby pitch — but I'll give it my all and I know I'll have a lot of fun along the way,” the Wicklow man said.
Throughout his illustrious rugby career, Shane Byrne has earned over 100 caps for Leinster and been part of a Triple Crown-winning Ireland squad.— DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) December 5, 2022
But now he takes on his biggest challenge yet… See you on the dance floor, @shanebyrneoffic! 🏉 #DWTSIrl #DWTS pic.twitter.com/rKpTlTPqoZ
It comes after former state pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy, was named as the fifth celebrity contestant to strut their stuff on thedancefloor.
Dr Cassidy was the first female state pathologist in Ireland and held the role from 2004 to 2018 working on many high-profile cases during her tenure.
They will join Panti Bliss (aka Rory O’Neill), Brooke Scullion, Paul Brogan and Suzanne Jackson for the upcoming series of the show.
Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One in January.