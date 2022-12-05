Former rugby player Shane Byrne latest celebrity confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2023

Shane Byrne is the latest to join the line-up of Dancing with the Stars. Picture: RTÉ

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 12:03
Maeve Lee

The latest and sixth celebrity to be confirmed for the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars is former rugby player, Shane Byrne.

The sportsman was part of the winning Triple Crown team in 2004 and has also taken part in a number of other TV shows, including Celebrity Come Dine With Me Ireland. He has earned over 100 caps for Leinster throughout his rugby career.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM, Byrne said he is really looking forward to hitting the dance floor in January for the new series.

"It's not like anything I've ever done before — it's a long way from the rugby pitch — but I'll give it my all and I know I'll have a lot of fun along the way,” the Wicklow man said.

It comes after former state pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy, was named as the fifth celebrity contestant to strut their stuff on the Dancing with the Stars dancefloor.

Dr Cassidy was the first female state pathologist in Ireland and held the role from 2004 to 2018 working on many high-profile cases during her tenure.

They will join Panti Bliss (aka Rory O’Neill), Brooke Scullion, Paul Brogan and Suzanne Jackson for the upcoming series of the show.

Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One in January.

'Bring it on': Dr Marie Cassidy confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2023

