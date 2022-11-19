Pete the Vet: We are about to have a serious crisis with the surplus of unwanted dogs

Dogs are remarkable creatures, adding a special dimension to a home and a family, but there is one rule that should never be broken: they should never be given as unsolicited gifts.

As Christmas approaches, the old Dogs Trust adage that “a dog is for life, not just for Christmas” needs to be repeated and highlighted.

A Christmas puppy may seem adorable and cute in a superficial way, but a dog is not a toy.

The fluffy pup soon becomes a demanding adolescent, and then a resource-consuming adult dog.

An increasing number of people are already struggling to cope with their existing dogs: the last thing Ireland needs is another batch of people who feel stuck with unsuitable pets that landed in their homes at Christmas time.

Puppy farms are a serious problem causing misery for dogs.

In my lifetime, there has been a transformation of the place of dogs in Irish society. Back in the 1980’s, it was common to see dogs roaming freely on the streets, and it was normal for people to let their dogs out the back door to take themselves out for a walk on their own.

It was standard to let female dogs have several litters of pups, and there was a huge problem with canine overpopulation. Over 25000 dogs were destroyed every year in Ireland’s dog pounds, a figure that was more than England and Wales combined, despite the fact that their human population was over ten times greater than Ireland.

Dogs in Ireland were not cared for as they should have been. They were taken for granted and they suffered deeply as a result.

In 2022, most dogs are now seen as members of the family, and they wouldn’t be allowed out on their own, just as you wouldn’t let a three-year-old child go off wandering.

Most people prevent their pets from breeding, by having their female dogs spayed, which is good for canine health as well as an effective way of controlling the dog population.

Most dogs are adored by their owners, and they are often as well cared for as the humans in the home. In fact, I meet many married folk who tell me that they wish their spouse cared as much for them as they cared for the dog!

At the same time as this general change in attitudes to dogs, there has been a concurrent dramatic drop in the number of unwanted and stray dogs being euthanased in Ireland’s dog pounds.

After steadily falling over the past two decades, this figure reached an all-time low of just 167 dogs in 2021. The astonishing drop of over 99.9% from over 25000 to 167 unwanted dogs being killed is a tribute to the hard work of many individuals and groups who have focused on looking after dogs as well as possible.

Does this provide statistical evidence that Ireland has finally been transformed from a nation of dog owners into a nation of dog lovers?

I wish that it was as simple as this.

Sadly, it now seems likely that this all-time-low figure of 167 may be the nadir of a U-shaped curve.

The word on the ground from Irish dog pounds and rescue groups is that the number of unwanted dogs being “surrendered” is soaring.

Many people took on puppies during the COVID lockdowns when they were working from home. Those pups have matured into demanding adult dogs that carry a time and financial cost.

For some households, these pressures are too much, and people are being forced to admit that they cannot cope.

They are leaving the unwanted dogs off in rescue centres and dog pounds.

In normal times, these dogs would be rehomed to others who want a new pet. But these are not normal times: the COVID upsurge in people taking on new dogs means that everybody who “might” take a new dog has taken one.

The reserve of possible new homes for dogs has already been used up.

Rescue centres and dog pounds are unable to rehome dogs. We are about to have a serious crisis with the surplus of unwanted dogs.

With this background, the thought of people splashing out hundreds - even thousands – of euro on a cute puppy as a Christmas present for their children seems especially misplaced.

When this is done, the funds typically go towards profits for a puppy farmer, encouraging them to put some poor over-bred female dog through yet another pregnancy, to create yet more profits.

So more than in any previous year, I am pleading with people: do not do this.

However much you think your child will like this, however tempted you are, do not buy a puppy for Christmas.

If you are genuinely convinced that your family is ready for a dog, then there is a far better way for you to reach this goal.

By all means, make a Christmas “thing” of it, but do this in a smart way.

Instead of pulling a puppy out of a stocking on Christmas Day, wrap up some hints about what’s coming later: a dog collar, a bed, a bowl, even a dog tag. Go ahead and let your family know that a dog is coming, but save the animal for later.

Then rather than investing in a puppy farmer’s profits, go and talk to a dog rescue group.

There’s a high chance that you’ll find the perfect family pet waiting for you, already microchipped, vaccinated and neutered.

Not only will you keep your family happy, but you’ll also take a small but helpful step in dealing with the looming dog overpopulation crisis in this country.