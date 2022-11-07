Tributes paid as comedian PJ Gallagher announces the death of his mother 

Tributes have been flooding in after comedian PJ Gallagher announced that his mother sadly passed away over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, the radio host posted a black and white image of his mother, Helen, simply writing: “RIP Ma. 5/11/22.”

Gallagher has often spoken about the close relationship he had with his mother and during the pandemic, he moved in with her in her home in Raheny to care for her.

Some of those to share their condolences included Father Ted’s Pauline McLynn. "So sorry to hear this, PJ all love and solace to you now,” she said.

Actress and comedian Katherine Lynch, who played Gallagher’s mother in Madhouse, which was based on his life story, said: “So sorry to read this @pjgallagher it was my pleasure to meet her and play her. What a wonderful opportunity that was.”

When Gallagher was 10 years old, his mother, who was a nurse, moved six men with schizophrenia into the family home so that she could care for them full time. Madhouse told the story of this and Gallagher’s life story.

At the time, the Young Offenders said he was nervous about what his ‘Ma’ would think of the show.

“The first time we did the show I was nervous what my Ma would make of it but she absolutely loved it,” he said at the time.

Last month, Gallagher bravely opened up about his battle with depression on the Late Late Show and urged anybody who is going through a similar situation to get help.

"I started having a depressive episode this time last year and I just had this overwhelming anxiety that kept building and building and that went into this chronic depression. I tried to hide it and I became obsessed that I would lose my job,” he explained.

He recalled one morning when he thought he would not make it through the day. So he called his friend, writer Stefanie Preissner and that day, he went to hospital.

"It was the middle of Covid, they take you up and show you the ward and it was great because this one woman, one of the patients, came up to me straight away and showed me around,” he recalled.

"Then something bizarre started to happen. I got to the stage where I couldn’t feel anything at all and then I got to the stage where I was having the craic."

Funeral arrangements for PJ's mother Helen are yet to be announced.