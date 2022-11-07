Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers: A timeline of their romantic relationship

Rumours of a Mescal-Bridgers engagement have been rife for some time and now, they appear to be confirmed following a recent interview Irish actor Paul Mescal did with The Guardian.

While in the interview the Maynooth native (26) speaks about how he has quit social media, this is in fact where he and LA-based musician Phoebe Bridgers (28) had their early exchanges and after some sweet comments and a trip to Cork, the pair officially made their debut as a couple this time last year. But fans have been speculating about a romance between the iconic duo for some time.

Here's a look at the pair's relationship which, like most modern romances, started out online.

May 2020

This seems to be where it all began for Mescal and Bridgers. Whether they were just friends at this stage or there was something more going on, May 2020 seems to be the start of their budding relationship.

It was at this time that they had a short Twitter exchange once Bridgers tweeted to say she has finished watching Normal People — the show that saw the Maynooth man rise to immense levels of fame.

Not long after this, fans were witness to the pair hanging out, virtually, as they hosted an Instagram live event together for Wonderland Magazine. During this live, Mescal told Bridgers that he loved her music.

June 2020

An interview in the summer of 2020 gave us another small glimpse into the early days of a romantic relationship between the actor and American musician. In an interview with NME, Bridgers spoke about starting to watch the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She referred to Mescal as “the cute boy” in the hit drama series, revealing that he follows her on Instagram.

“I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw,” she says of the realization that he had followed her on the social media app.

July 2020

Taking things offline, rumours swirled that Bridgers had come to Ireland to see Mescal. While the pair did not share anything on social media about this visit, a café in Kinsale seemed to let the cat out of the bag, revealing that the pair had popped in for breakfast in a tweet thanking them for their visit.

Paul Mescal in 'Savior Complex'

December 2020

On December 1, Mescal appeared in the music video for ‘Savior Complex’ alongside Bridgers. While there were no romantic scenes in the music video, it added more fuel to the romance rumours. However, we wouldn’t get confirmation until almost one year later.

November 2021

Mescal and Bridgers made their first red carpet debut in November of last year at the LACMA Art + Film Gala which took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 6, 2021. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Bridgers wore a red plaid skirt and a lace blouse while mescal was photographed wearing a black tuxedo. While fans had been speculating that the pair had been together for a while now, this was finally confirmation of a romantic relationship.

Paul Mescal and girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers share a selfie. Picture: @phoebebridgers / Instagram

December 2021

The duo made it Instagram official with a cute selfie, posted by Bridgers. The sweet shot showed mescal kissing the 28-year-old musician as she smiled alongside him.

February 2022

Two months later, on Valentine’s Day, we were treated to another adorable shot of the couple. The black and white picture showed Mescal lying on Bridgers as the pair looked at one another lovingly.

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal attend "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

April 2022

In April, more rumours began to circulate: there were reports that Bridgers introduced Mescal as her ‘fiancé’ at the Coachella music festival. According to The Sun, a source said that the singer “made no secret of the fact they were set to tie the knot as she attended a bash during Coachella”. One month later, they appeared at the Met Gala together and Mescal appeared to have a ring on his left hand.

June 2022

Mescal makes an appearance in another music video, this time for Bridgers’ ‘Sidelines’ which showed a number of behind-the-scenes clips from her tour. In the video, Bridgers and Mescal are seen sitting alongside one another on the floor laughing with friends.

August 2022

The Irish Examiner reports that the actor and his indie rock musician partner are in the process of buying a home in West Cork.

The pair are said to have been looking in the Schull/Ballydehob area, which is where fellow Irish actor Saoirse Ronan also recently bought a home.