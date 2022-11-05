Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, dies aged 34

A representative of Carter’s team confirmed the news to the PA news agency and said they are still determining the cause of death.
Aaron Carter has died (Francis Specker/Alamy/PA)

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 20:48
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has died aged 34, his representative has confirmed.

The US musician opened for the US boy band on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career.

They said: “We’re just as upset as everybody and hope that fans can give their thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Los Angeles County Police Department also confirmed to PA that officers attended Carter’s residence at 4200 LA Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, on Saturday, and found someone dead.

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, dies aged 34

