Izzy Showbizzy and Marty Guilfoyle pair up for Cork singles event with a difference

Following the success of a light bulb moment during lockdown, Cork’s own Isabel Bartak-Healy, better known as Izzy Showbizzy, is preparing for a dating event like no other in the hopes of helping singles find love — or even friendship.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Red FM presenter started a series on Instagram that was aimed at bringing single people from across the country together virtually. The idea came after her Instagram followers expressed their frustration at trying to date during a lockdown.

The Cork native, who is in a long-term relationship herself, wanted to figure out a way to help people to find love “in a different way” and so her new nickname, Izzy Match Bizzy was born as was a new series on Instagram Live.

“I basically had contestants lined up from all over Ireland, John from Kerry would come on the live with me and we would have hundreds of people watching and I would say, who are you, who do you want to slide into your DMs," she explains.

When Covid restrictions lifted, there was a huge call for the show to be a live in-person event which eventually took place in May and according to Izzy, it was “a roaring success”.

“So, we’ve decided to come back bigger and better; bring it to a bigger venue, have a little bit more craic, and have new contestants as well,” she says excitedly.

The latest event is set to take place later this month at Cork’s Le Cabaret with special guest DJ Marty Guilfoyle who will share some of his own dating dilemmas.

Alongside the new set of male and female contestants, there is also an audience made up of mostly single people. However, those who are in relationships are more than welcome to come along for moral support or just to join in on the craic.

“If you’re single but your friends aren’t single, bring your friends or bring a wingwoman or a wingman.”

Izzy Match Bizzy takes place on November 25

The aim is to create a fun atmosphere where singles can mingle and meet new people — even if it is not necessarily ‘the one’. Izzy explains that during the last live event, there were plenty of friendships formed too.

“It’s not Take Me Out, it’s not speed dating it’s come, have a laugh, meet new people.”

Izzy has been with boyfriend Mike for almost five years, so she knows a thing or two about long-term relationships, but as Izzy Match Bizzy, she has also learned a lot about what women are looking for.

“What I found from doing the show is that women really, really want a kind guy and I think that's the key to life, and I think that’s why me and Mike have made it work.”