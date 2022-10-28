Dáithí Ó Sé: What makes me happy is seeing my son happy 

After a hectic summer schedule, including presenting the Rose of Tralee in his native Co Kerry, Dáithí Ó Sé took some time off before returning to our TV screens and The Today Show.

What did he do during his month-long break, I ask?

“Absolutely nothing at all. I took it easy. I was at home just chilling out because I was gone all summer and I was gone all winter as well, so it was great not to have to go anywhere.”

Following his time off, the 46-year-old, who lives in Galway with his wife, Rita and son, eight-year-old Mícheál Óg, has implemented some changes to benefit his health. And he’s hoping to stick to them.

“I’ve started drinking a pint of celery juice in the morning. You know what, it tends to fill me for the morning which is great. I started around three weeks ago and I’m keeping it up every morning. So far so good,” he laughs.

“The trick is to find something that is good for you, that will fill you and won’t have you snacking between meals. I find that the celery juice does that for me in the morning.”

Dáithí Ó Sé is ambassador for the Croi Invisible Nation campaign, supported by Novartis Ireland, which seeks to raise awareness about ASCVD, the cause of most heart and stroke-related deaths.

What shape are you currently in?

I’m not in bad shape at all. This is a good time of year for me, coming off the back of the Rose of Tralee because I do put a lot of time and effort into getting into shape for that. I promised myself that I’m going to keep it up for the rest of the year because I sit in the car for four hours a day.

Do you have a morning routine?

I get up around six o’clock every morning but I’m in bed for nine o’clock every night even during the summer.

It could be the nicest evening out and I’d still be happy to go to bed at nine o’clock.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

American-style buffalo chicken wings are my guilty pleasure, and a nice glass of red wine to wash them down.

What would keep you awake at night?

I could have something from work that might go through my head.

Maybe some unfinished business that I should have dealt with earlier on in the day, but I find if I write it down, it tends to help put it to the side and I’m not overthinking things.

I think when my son Mícheál came along, that seemed to go away. I could leave other issues at the door.

When you go into [his bedroom] and you just lie next to him, everyone else can take a hike outside and that’s one thing I’ve learned since becoming a dad.

How do you relax?

In the last couple of months, I started reading at night. I put the phone away and I have a book.

I read autobiographies or history books, I don’t read fiction really — and I just read for maybe about 20 minutes or half an hour before I go to sleep.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Jack O’Shea, who played for Kerry, would be a guy that really stood out to me. I know Jack well but when Jack O’Shea calls me on the phone, I still get excited.

What is your favourite smell?

I really, really like the smell of cinnamon apple crumble coming up to Christmas time.

It just brings back all of those happy memories of growing up in a house that was full of baking and full of nice things.

When was the last time you cried?

I suppose when Micheál was going to America for a month during the summer. I was very sad that day. I didn’t bawl my eyes out, but there were tears in my eyes.

What would cheer your day up?

If Mícheál was playing sports and he scored a goal, I’d be happy, because I know he’d be very happy with that. I think a lot of parents would say what makes them happy, is seeing their kids happy.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

I’d go for Jack O’Shea. I’d also have Slash from Guns N’ Roses and Mary McAleese.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

My favourite place in the world is probably the Blasket Islands. I think there’s always a great sense of history there. It’s a beautiful part of the world.