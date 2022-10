Big news for Daniel O'Donnell fans this morning.

The country crooner has finally joined popular social media platform, TikTok.

The 60-year-old announced his arrival on the platform in a TikTok posted last night.

In the video, the Down at the Lah De Dah singer said, "I am delighted to welcome you to my TikTok channel... Imagine. Me on TikTok? Who would have thought it.."

The Donegal native has already amassed over 15 thousand followers.

We're looking forward to seeing what he gets up to.