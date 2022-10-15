David King: Adam has taught me so much. I want him to know he doesn't have to be perfect.

The Late Late Toy Show has a reputation for making children into mini celebrities.
As a child, we all wanted to be on it — whether it was the nerdy bookworm who wanted to show off the best books for Christmas or the confident stage-school type who wanted to be up there singing the latest pop hit.
But generally, as Christmas and New Year are celebrated and then quickly forgotten about, we tend too, to forget about the children of the Toy Show.
That hasn’t been the case when it comes to one special little boy from East Cork, Adam King.
The eight-year-old from Killeagh with his little teddy Bubby and his winning smile, touched so many of our hearts when he appeared on the Toy Show back in November 2020.
At that time, many of us were facing into our first Christmas without so many of our loved ones around. His hand-drawn heart with “A Hug for you” scribbled in its core, which he presented to John Doyle, the porter who looks after him on his regular visits to Temple Street hospital, in lieu of a physical hug, simultaneously warmed and broke hearts across the nation.
Since then, wheelchair user Adam, who has a bone condition characterised by short stature and brittle bones, has gone on to star in its own animated TV show; had his “virtual hug” turned into cards, beamed onto the GPO and flown into space; and he picked up awards for his services to his native Cork (The Pride of Cork Award) and to his country (the Garda Youth Centenary Award).
His dad David’s book, A Hug For You, became a number-one bestseller and last weekend, his virtual hug was memorialised as a sculpture on the Kilkenny Canal Walk.
“We’re so proud,” his father David says. “It’s unbelievable.”
“I said a few words [at the unveiling of the sculpture] and I kind of jokingly said that when I think of people getting their own statues, I think of Rocky, and how he won the hearts of America and he was a hero... that’s where Adam is now,” he says with a good-natured laugh.
“But the event itself was bittersweet, in a way. It was really tinged with sadness.
"We’ve had a very tough weekend on this island, with 10 families up in Donegal who are waking up wishing they could just hold their loved ones one last time and we really felt that.
“It really brought into stark light just how much we should appreciate having our loved ones around us.
"That is the big message of Adam’s hug. It’s to always make sure that you hug the ones you love.”
- Sir Adam The Brave and the Moody Monsters is out now.