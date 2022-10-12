Consumer Corner: I've lost my job, what do I do now?

We all know life has its twists and turns. Our weekly or monthly pay package is never really fully guaranteed and planning for the unexpected can be a sensible thing to do.

The income we earn goes to pay for bills like rent or mortgages, food and clothes. We are constantly told to put money aside for that rainy day and our pension, so we can enjoy a retirement filled with trips to Spain. There is a big demand on that wage package. Planning for the unexpected means putting measures in place in case that income was no longer coming in due to a sudden illness or injury.

Siocha Costello, from Aviva Life and Pensions said it is impossible for any of us to know exactly what the future will bring but the risk of serious injury or illness leaving you unable to earn an income is not so remote that you should not consider it.

“A car or motorcycle accident, a sports injury, the onset of severe depression, a cancer diagnosis, a stroke, or heart disease, we have all heard of and know people who have suffered conditions just like these.”

Ms Costello said that in general, we tend to overestimate sick pay arrangements and the support provided by the State.

Statutory sick pay, the pay your employer must provide, will cover you for a period of three days, up to a maximum rate of €110 per day. While this is set to increase to 10 days by 2025, it won’t provide long-term income. And while the State’s Disability Allowance provides financial assistance to those who are unable to work due to long-term illness or injury, that amounts to just €203 a week.

“The reality for most people is that their outgoings either match or exceed their income so for a person who no longer is earning that income, there will be a significantly negative impact on their lifestyle.”

Private companies offer a variety of policies designed to kick into gear if you do lose your income.

“There is no one policy out there that fits all of lifes events but there are a number of different types of protection policies in the market, each of which is designed to protect you from particular life events,” said Ms Costello.

Income protection insurance is one of the most popular policies.

If you can’t work and earn an income, income protection will pay a replacement income each month for the duration of your illness and recovery.

The policy will begin to pay you an income of up to 75% of your income after a waiting period of between 13 weeks and 12 months. The length of time before the policy pays out is selected by you at outset.

“If you work for a company, you will probably qualify for some form of sick pay from your employer. But it’s unlikely that an employer’s sick pay scheme will cover you beyond six months.

"That’s why most people choose 26 weeks as their deferred period as it’s only after your employer stops paying you that you need the policy to kick in.”

The amount of cover you receive is determined by your occupation and health status and this determines the monthly premium which you pay.

There is also private health insurance which helps people get medical care and protects from unexpected, high medical costs.

Life insurance too will also make sure your family will be taken care of financially if something happens to you.