Are Jack Russell owners the friendliest? And which pet owner is most likely to stick to the rules?

We've all heard jokes about how dog owners and their dogs somehow look alike but the similarities might go deeper than that. New research reveals that there may be a match between dog breeds and owner personalities.

British organisation, The Kennel Club, deals with dog health, welfare and training — they have a database for microchipped pets, register pedigree dogs, and run the Crufts dog show. The Kennel Club has carried out research into the dominant personality traits for the owners of some of the most popular breeds.

Apparently, Jack Russell owners are the most loyal, whilst Cocker Spaniel owners top the list for being most curious and family-orientated.

The top five most dominant personality traits that defined Jack Russell owners are:

88% agree they are loyal and faithful

87% agree that they like to help others

84% agree that they are friendly

83% agree that they are trustworthy

And 82% agree that they are good listeners

Jack Russell Terrier and Miniature Schnauzer owners value loyalty and fidelity

The research also revealed which owners ranked the most highly for certain personality traits when compared to those who own other breeds:

Springer Spaniel — Most traditional, reserved, and punctual

Border Terrier — Most charming, lively and exuberant

Cocker Spaniel — Most creative and family-orientated

Staffordshire Bull Terrier — Most affectionate and trustworthy

Jack Russell Terrier and Miniature Schnauzer — Most loyal and faithful

The research saw owners of some of the most popular dog breeds ranked against personality statements, which can be used to reveal their levels of extroversion, openness, agreeableness, emotional stability and conscientiousness.

Those that ranked the most highly on traits relating to agreeableness and traits relating to extroversion, owned Pomeranians

Those who enjoy new experiences, have lots of hobbies and enjoy taking risks, suggesting they rank the highest within the ‘openness’ personality trait, owned Whippets.

And those owners who ranked most emotionally stable, stating they were positive and happy, had Golden Retrievers.

Owners who displayed the highest level of conscientiousness, including being organised and preferring to stick to the rules, had Miniature Schnauzers.

Staffies have affectionate personalities, much like their owners who ranked as the most affectionate.

However, just like life in general, it might not always work out for the best if you make choices based on looks alone. Half of the people who chose a dog based on its personality and looks, rather than how well it fits their lifestyle, say they cannot meet all their dogs’ needs.

With 63% of people surveyed choosing their four-legged friend based on looks or following their heart, rather than their head, 50% of those then say they can’t offer their dog everything that they need. For those who did lots of research, saying they spent a long time understanding every aspect of their breed before buying, 88% agree their four-legged friend is the perfect match for their personality and lifestyle.

The research findings were released ahead of Britain's Discover Dogs event in London this weekend, October 15 and 16. It aims to let people meet and pet 200 different dog breeds.

And while there isn't specific research on mixed breeds and they aren't typically represented at important dog shows, it's definitely possible they — and their owners — have the perfect balance of all the good traits.