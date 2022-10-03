Davy Fitz 'chuffed' as he welcomes first child with wife Sharon O’Loughlin

GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald has revealed that he and his wife Sharon O’Loughlin have welcomed their first child together.

The Ireland’s Fittest Family star said his wife gave birth to their son, Dáithí Óg in May of this year, but the couple has kept the news under wraps until now.

The Clare man has a 25-year-old son, Colm, from his previous marriage and described the new arrival as one of the best things that ever happened to him.

“It’s different for Colm. Like 25 years on and he ends up with a brother. You know what, I don’t think that’s a bad thing either that there’s two of them together now,” he told the Sunday World.

“I’m chuffed. It’s one of the best things that ever happened me.”

Speaking about nappy changing and all that comes with a new baby, the former Clare goalkeeper said his wife is “amazing” and “won’t let Dáithí Óg out of her sight”.

“She is very attached to him, but you know it’s been a good thing for us,” he added.

With Sharon also a successful camogie player and sister of Ger 'Sparrow' O'Loughlin, it seems Dáithí Óg is destined for great things in the world of GAA and sport.

“I might get him ready with a golf club or something, we’ll see what comes. Whatever he wants to do we’ll support him,” said the proud dad.

He joked that his son might just stick to the golf "and make life easy".

"Dáithí Óg is in trouble, between my competitive nature and, trust me, Sharon is ultra-competitive. She is as competitive as it gets, so he has no chance. He’s in trouble.”

The pair married in Dromoland Castle in Co Clare 2019 after 13 years together.