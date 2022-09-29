Ask Audrey: I've a new fella and he loves having sex in Kerry hotels

Now listen up Paddy. I’ve just come from a meeting of the British Establishment, where we all dressed up as gun-boats and shared tips on useful boltholes because it seems unlikely that the oiks will put up with us much longer.

Harvey Von Saxon-Hesse D’Norman put his finger on it when he pointed out that the British establishment isn’t welcome anywhere because the little locals have zero gratitude for the way we sorted out their country and taught them how to speak the King’s English. But we’re not all bad.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on your Property Editor, Tommy Barker. He loves nothing better than a ‘Property prices up after celeb moves to Mediocre West Cork village’ story. So I was wondering if I’d be welcome in West Cork – I’m very well known in the right circles, and not just for my sex addiction and driving under the influence of horse tranquillisers.

Money is normally no object because I’m worth 80 million pounds – unfortunately that’s only worth 43 thousand euro this week. Would I get anywhere nice for that?

— Lord Edmund d’Servant-Spanker, London.

My cousin is an estate agent, his stomach bursts if he tries to tell the truth. I rang him there and said, what would 43 grand get me in West Cork? He said two nights in a yurt.

Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. I’ve a new fella now and he loves having sex in a hotel. We’re just back from a midweek break in Kerry, one of those places where you walk into a old country house and the lad at reception directs you down a corridor to ‘The Annex’, which is an extension built during the Celtic Tiger and you feel like a bit of a gowl for paying 500 quid, but it isn’t all bad because you have three bottles of Aldi prosecco in your suitcase.

There normally isn’t a whimper out of your man when we’re doing the business at my place in Ballydesmond which is fair enough because it doesn’t take much to get you into a story on the Wozzup in BallyD Facebook page. But Jesus Christ, the man is obviously into his crisp white sheets because in this hotel he was howling like a Killarney woman getting the wax done on her moustache. I joined in because I didn’t want him to think I was bored.

Well weren’t we driving home last night and there was a cryptic sign at the county bounds saying “You’re a scream, Rosealeen from Ballydesmond.” The Wozzup page is hopping with speculation – do you think I should come clean and tell them I had noisy nookie?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

My Conor asked me the other night if he could make noise during our love making. I said, not too loud now My Conor, I’m trying to go to sleep.

It’s getting goldie on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners who wish we were more like Gwyneth Paltrow. Bronagh_OwnAVilla kicked if off when she shared a photo of Gwyneth in the nip, covered in gold paint, to celebrate her fiftieth birthday.

Bronagh said she hopes she is that fabulous when she reaches her fiftieth birthday in 20 years time, so we banned her from the group for lying. (We were all in the same class in Scoil Mhuire, we’re all 35, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at us.)

Cliona_TopRangeTesla said she’d love to have the courage to do a naked photo shoot, but her aunt is a nun and worse again she’s on Instagram, so she’d probably make some bitchy comment about her tits. Fifi_2GrandWellies said she actually did this really tasteful nude shoot with a top Italian photographer, but she’s afraid to make them public because her Ken is the jealous type and the Italian photographer is incredibly hot.

Lorna_CaliforniaGal said there’s nothing tasteful about a nude photo if some Norrie is getting his rocks off from it. I agree with her, but I was dumped by this guy in college and I’d love to show him what he’s missing out on with a nice of little nude of my good self. So, do you know an ugly tasteful photographer that won’t make my Ken jealous?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

My friend is a photographer, Stevie Snaps. I said, would you describe yourself as ugly and tasteful? He said, I would. I said, why?! He said, it’s a brilliant way to attract nerdy babes on Tinder.

C’mere, what’s the story with going to England on your holidays?

Normally I wouldn’t go near the place, with the aggressive way they call you mate and their watery beer. But the old doll was looking up holidays there and sterling is so wonky now we can stay in a penthouse in Blackpool – the one in England - for 20 euro a night. The grub and the pints would be nothing, we could go all out. My only worry is the locals would be looking at us as if we were Russian oligarchs, flaunting our wealth like. So do you think we’d be ok?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool, the one in Cork.

My cousin is a travel agent, none of her customers have heard of the internet. I rang her there and said, do you send people to Blackpool? She said, all the time, it’s a brilliant form of revenge.