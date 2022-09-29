Savvy Shopper: How to nail the Kris Kindle gift

There are 12 weeks until Christmas Day but is it ever too early to start shopping?

There are some great apps (try Github or Absolute Ripple) that help manage a Christmas list from setting a goal of buying one present a week between now and the big day to managing a Kris Kindle.

Kris Kindles are a great way to cut down on stress and cost by gathering family or friends in a group and everyone buying just one present.

You could even make a special night from it by getting everyone together for food and drinks to swap presents. This can be about choosing time with loved ones over money and making memories. Keep an eye out for sales in the coming weeks too.

The Glass Curtain

Champ of the week: The Glass Curtain, MacCurtain Street, Cork

Shane Bentley got in touch to say that he had the best night ever at The Glass Curtain restaurant on MacCurtain Street recently.

Shane says he was blown away by the food. He was out dining with three other people and he tells us they all decided to opt for the tasting menu as they said they were celebrating a special occasion.

Shane reckons every single dish that came to their table was out of this world. He said it was without doubt the best restaurant they have been to in a long, long time.

Shane said that what really added to the overall experience was how nice the staff were and how knowledgeable they all were about the dishes. He said they cannot wait to return and see what’s on the menu next.