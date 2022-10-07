David McSavage: If you have to explain humour to people you're in difficult terrain

David McSavage has done many things in his 56 years — but bringing a comedy tour to a warzone might be one of his strangest undertakings.

"I've tried to describe it, but to be honest, it always falls short," he says.

The Dubliner travelled to Ukraine in May to perform alongside local comedians in six towns and cities. It may seem odd to see Ukrainians on stage cracking jokes at a time like this, but McSavage says it's a way for the people to reclaim their power.

"When somebody is coming into your country and trying to take it over, laughing at them, taking the piss out of them, makes you feel powerful," he says.

As for his own reasoning — "My ex-missus is Polish, my kids are half Polish. I feel very connected to that part of the world."

That didn't stop the internet trolls from coming after him though, accusing him of "virtue-signalling" — or behaving in a certain way to assert your moral superiority.

"You don't go to Ukraine to get new followers," he scoffs.

Speaking of online criticism, I wonder if the idea of being 'cancelled' ever plays on his mind.

"When I'm performing, I'm in a state of mind where I'm not worried about anything," he says.

"You hope people have a wisdom when they're at a gig that they know that, sometimes, you're saying the exact opposite to what your actual values are.

"You're in a character and you're making fun of the kinds of people that say ridiculous shit.

"But, if you have to explain what humour is to people, you're in difficult terrain."

Comedian David McSavage brings his 'Let's Touch Base' tour to Cork Opera House on Oct 15. Tickets from €28, see corkoperahouse.ie.

What shape are you currently in?

I am not in as good a shape as I would like to be, but I'm not terribly out of shape. I'm kind of halfway between being out of shape and being in shape. Will I ever get in shape? Doubtful. But certainly, it's an aspiration — at my age, you have to work really hard at not dying.

Do you have a morning routine?

Two boiled eggs in the morning. My ex-wife Hannah got me off the bread.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Baby talk in a relationship. That’s the most embarrassing shite you’ve ever heard.

What would keep you awake at night?

Knowing that I have to get up early in the morning.

How do you relax?

The last thing I need to do is relax.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Roy Keane. It’s almost like he’s willing to sacrifice his life — and the opposing team know that.

What is your favourite smell?

New wool, that lovely lanolin smell. Or a nice pair of new leather shoes.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

My ex-wife put me on an apple diet once. I ate six apples a day, exclusively, for five days and took multivitamins and drank water. I lost a ton of weight. About three days in, your body starts to eat its own fat reserves. That was a pretty eye-opening experience. I haven't done it since but I wouldn't mind doing that again.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

I am lazy. I really don't want to do anything. I wish I was normal. I think there might be something wrong with me. I am very contrarian, very anti-authoritarian, oppositional... I have low self-esteem and extreme self-belief. I swing between the two. I'm a walking defect basically.

What would cheer your day up?

Meeting someone that you have a great interaction with who restores your faith in humanity. That's fantastic. I'm very grateful for the good friends I have in my life, I have a great relationship with my ex-wife. And of course, Garth Brooks music.

What quote inspires you?

'Be persistent without expectation'.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

One of my favourite places is the Kevin & Howlin clothes shop on Nassau Street in Dublin.