Jackie Smith Foden shares miscarriage as trolls compare her to husband's ex, Una Healy

'I apologise if my old haggard appearance bothers you'
Jackie Smith Foden and Ben Foden married in 2019 following his split from Una Healy. Picture: Jackie Smith Foden via Instagram

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 12:31
Maeve Lee

Ben Foden’s wife, Jackie Smith Foden, has revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage while responding to a comment that compared her to her husband’s ex-wife.

Jackie, who married Ben in 2019, responded to the comment on her Instagram story, revealing that she “just had a miscarriage”.

The comment had stated that Ben’s ex-wife is “prettier” than his current wife and described Jackie as looking “old”.

The rugby player was married to Irish singer Una Healy for six years before they split in 2018.

In her reply, the American entrepreneur said: “I was pregnant for a while so I haven’t had Botox in a while, just had a miscarriage last week, and my 2 year old has sleep regression so I haven’t slept in a million years.

“I apologise if my old haggard appearance bothers you. I notice you don't have any photos of yourself though… but you’re probably just too ridiculously good looking for people to even have the privilege of witnessing.” 

Recently, in marking their three-year wedding anniversary, Jackie said “it was instant and true, overwhelmingly powerful, love that will last forever” when she and Ben first met.

“Very few people on this earth will experience what we did when we met,” she said.

