Cannonball Ireland: Here's where you can see the cars in Cork

The exciting Cannonball Ireland road trip is making its way across the country over the next three days in what promises to be the largest event year with over 200 supercars and novelty cars.

The supercar spectacle is starting on Friday from Malahide Castle in Dublin at 8am with a fuel stop in Fermoy, Co Cork later that day at 1pm followed by lunch in Kinsale at 2.10pm, before finishing at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney Co Kerry at 6pm.

Day two will take the cars from Killarney to Circle K in Ballysimon, Limerick for a fuel stop at approximately 11.45am before heading to Salthill, Galway for lunch at 1.30pm and ending the day in Sligo Town Centre at 6pm.

As for day three, there will a pitstop at Kironan Castle in Co Roscommon at 12.45pm and Casey’s Circle K in Roscommon at 3.15pm before the event finishes up at Trim Castle in Co Meath at 6.10pm.

If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse at the spectacular line-up while it makes its way through Cork, here are some of the best spots.

Cannonball Ireland day one route.

Fermoy to Cork City

The cars will be stopping for fuel at Circle K in Fermoy at 1pm so this would be a good spot to see some of the action up close. In the city, Circle K Tivoli and the Maxol Service Station on the Lower Glanmire Road are also along the route as the cars make their way onto Kinsale.

Cannonball Ireland Day two will see the cars head towards Co Sligo.

Fivemilebridge

Located just outside Cork Airport, Fivemilebridge is another location placed perfectly along the Cannonball Ireland route. As the cars move towards Kinsale, the route will take them right past the Fivemilebridge Inn just off the Kinsale Road

Riverstick

The supercars will be making their way right through the village of Riverstick after they go through Cork City, making it a good spot to catch a glimpse of the cars speeding past. Priory Coffee, which also has outdoor seating, and Circle K Express and Flynn’s Centra are in close proximity on this route and right beside the road.

Kinsale

Come about 2pm, the cars will be arriving at the Blue Haven in Kinsale for lunch before they make their way to Killarney. The hotel is located on Pearse Street in the centre of the town so there’s in no doubt this will be another good place for checking out the cars.

On the final day, the largest ever Cannonball will be heading from Sligo back to the east of the country.

Inishannon

After Kinsale, Inishannon is the next village along the route. According to the map provided, the cars are expected to go right through the village, passing Rohu’s Country Market before going up towards Church Hill.

Coolcower and Macroom

Before heading over the county border to the Kingdom, the cars, which will be raising funds for Irish charities, will pass Circle K along the N22 before heading through Macroom, past the Auld Triangle and onto Kerry.