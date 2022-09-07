'I've never had so many people stop me': Jake Carter on his influencer dog Lenny

Jake Carter might be considered a hearthrob in Ireland's country music scene, but he says it's dog Lenny that gets him stopped in the street.

"I've never had so many people stop me," the 24-year-old tells me over the phone, "If I had known years ago when I was single. I would have gotten a dog!"

Lenny, the one and a half year-old Cavapoo with his own Instagram following, was a new addition to Carter's family during the pandemic.

The younger brother to Nathan Carter says his girlfriend and former Dancing with the Stars partner Karen Byrne was the one who pushed him to get a dog, and admits he previously wouldn't have considered himself "a dog person."

Jake Carter, Lenny and Karen Byrne Picture: @jakecartermusic

"After a lot of persuading she eventually persuaded me to to get a dog with her. Then we got Lenny, and I never realized how much of a dog person I [actually] am. He's completely changed our lives."

Carter, who is MCing Dublin's dog festival, Pups in the Park, in Marlay Park, Dublin this weekend said he's looking forward to it after attending the last festival with Karen and Lenny earlier this year.

"It was great," he enthuses. "I couldn't believe how good of an idea it was. The dog loved it. And there's something for the whole family, not just the dogs."

Lenny, whose official name is Lennon after John Lennon, was also a hit on the day, with Carter joking "all the female dogs are following him" on his Instagram now.

Marlay Park is expecting some 10,000 visitors to attend the festival this weekend, which will have lots of activities for pooches like The Regatta Great Dog Walk, the Crave Obedience Ring and the Chin-Wag Talk Stage, where the dogs, as well as the humans, can learn some new tips and tricks.

In the Main Area, Carter, will be on hand for the Breed Meet Up’s, a doggy-designated event for a host of breeds including collies, dachshunds, golden retrievers, huskies and more to play together while the ‘pawrents’ can meet fellow dog owners.

Dogs can have a go at the agility course Picture: Pups in the Park

Experts including the Irish Examiner's own Pete the Vet (Pete Wedderburn), The Irish Dogfather (Rob Walshe) and Dogtor Bob (Bobby Ortiz) will also be on hand to share their expert advice in canine training and care.

Griolladh, All Bar Chicken and El Milagro are among the vendors providing for the humans, while Happy Tails, Bon a Pet Treats, and Park Life will provide for the doggies.

Standard entry is priced at €18, with children and family tickets available also. Dogs and children under two go free, and you don’t need to bring a dog to attend. Visit pupsinthepark.ie for tickets.