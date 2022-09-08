Diary of an Irish Teacher: 'I worked as a supervision teacher for €6.36 an hour'

Science fiction writers have great fun depicting the earth through alien eyes. In one particular sci-fi story that I enjoy aliens assume cars are the dominant species, plagued by tiny parasites perched within. It certainly gets you thinking about our car culture, doesn’t it?

Education in Ireland also looks interesting through a sci-fi lens. Overhearing our finance minister’s talk of protecting “certain kinds of jobs” through generous tax breaks, to avoid an economic “gamble”, an alien onlooker might assume we value profit over education.

Observing from space, aliens would identify teachers, along with all types of carers, including junior doctors, as presumably undeserving of comparable protection. Alien onlookers would clock the Government’s current attitude that such people don’t have quite the same impact — so let them emigrate. They’d observe how Irish primary teachers don’t even need to be replaced when they’re sick. Aliens would spot that detail very quickly — primary children being shared out between classes — babysat rather than educated. They’d watch countless special education teachers being redeployed too, taken from vulnerable children because none of that caring business really matters in the first place.

Aliens would overhear Norma Foley addressing the lack of teachers in over half of secondary schools. They’d hear her defence that other frontline workers are struggling. But a little green Martian would likely notice that teachers come from a shrinking pool of applicants. That they must speak Irish to teach at primary. That often, they must believe in Jesus' teachings. That they must have thousands of euro in their pockets.

These aliens would surely encounter and interview newly-qualified teachers like Rachel Kendrick who just spent the best part of €10,000 training to become a teacher over a two-year period. Rachel would tell them:

“My experience working as a PME1 student was not so pleasant…I worked as a supervision teacher for minimum wage (2018 – €9.55) or approximately €6.36 for a forty-minute class and that was the payment scale I was on for the entire school year.”

They would hear that Rachel can’t afford to move to Dublin to work.

“I will not be able to move to Dublin until January or until the end of September when wages from correcting exam papers for the SEC hits my bank account. My financial situation prevents me from applying for teaching positions for the 2022/2023 academic year.”

Ms Kendrick would tell them how frustrating it is to be priced out of her career, explaining that the teacher shortage is not as black and white as some reporters portray it to be. The issue is not that NQTs do not want to work, she says.

"Quite the opposite is true. Many of us are simply not able to apply for certain positions due to the economic barriers that exist in our society.”

The aliens would grasp easily then, that in Ireland, nothing teachers say is important. Even when it comes to teaching. Teachers aren’t respected enough to be replaced, or employed in costly neighbourhoods, so why on earth would they be listened to, or consulted?

No doubt aliens would hear about Norma Foley’s recent decision to split Irish and English across two years at senior cycle, prompted by a suggestion in an email.

The aliens would observe teacher Joe Rolston’s response:

“This isn’t about meaningful educational reform; it’s a move that’s change for the sake of change. Harold Hislop’s ‘early win’ quote sums it all up: Norma Foley was looking for political gain by announcing the move and presented it as being pro-student, but it is anything but that.”

The aliens would learn that the NCCA and the SEC are also against the move, but they’d understand soon enough that Norma Foley doesn’t respect them either.

The aliens might be shocked to hear teacher Conor Murphy’s assertion that “What we have in Ireland is an education system that is losing its soul, its reason for being. The education of our whole society is being sacrificed at the altar of the CAO.”

The aliens might wonder then what this strange religion is, on top of the other one. They might conclude that Norma Foley is God — one who wishes schools could only function without teachers.

Coming back to earth, I understand that even great writers like Ray Bradbury recognised the limits of the sci-fi genre.

“You can't make people listen,” he once wrote. “They have to come round in their own time, wondering what happened and why the world blew up around them.”

This week I’m wondering when, if ever, the penny or indeed the matchstick she’s holding in her hand, will drop for our current minister?