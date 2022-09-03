Eloping: Meet the couples saying 'I do' in secret like J-Lo and Ben Affleck

After two engagements and a decades-long love story, Bennifer is officially wed. Indeed, eloping is sexy again, and couples are listening. Moving away from big bashes to small-scale affairs, planners and fiancés alike are embracing the fact they can focus less on pleasing hundreds of guests and more on creating the perfect day for two.

Doing it à deux

When Courtney (39) and her partner Derek (44) decided to get married, it was Derek who suggested the Cliffs of Moher.

“We’d both been married before,” Courtney says. “He got married very young. They had sort of a backyard wedding. I also got married young, but I’d had a huge Catholic wedding. However, there was a massive snowstorm at the time, so my pictures were just in a church because no one could go outside. I always said if I got married again, I’d love to have beautiful photographs.”

He called while another snowstorm raged on, insisting they should get married in Ireland on the Cliffs of Moher.

“Neither of us had ever been to Ireland, but he had seen pictures and thought what could be more beautiful than that.”

They started planning, so just the two of them could travel to Ireland in June.

Courtney and Derek

“The only people we told were my mom and sister,” Courtney says. “My sister was so mad, but my mom thought it was so romantic. I also have two little boys, who were hard to leave, but they had been to big Catholic weddings before and found them so boring – plus they went to Orlando with their dad for the few days so they were far happier than standing around getting photographed.”

We speak just six weeks after Courtney and Derek said I do.

“We have a party booked in the fall and a slideshow of pictures prepared so everyone can celebrate – I would recommend our experience to another couple, I would 100 times over.”

An extravagant elopement might strike some as an oxymoron. Isn’t the whole point of eloping about steering clear of the Wedding Industrial Complex? But the definition of the verb ‘to elope’ itself has changed. According to Merriam Webster, its meaning has shifted meaning to “a small destination wedding” from its more medieval “to run away and secretly get married,” meaning anything from Little White Chapel nuptials to Wild Atlantic Way soireés all reside within eloping vernacular.

“We eloped ourselves,” Leeona from Twin Flames Elopements tells the Irish Examiner.

“Although we brought 75 people with us, so I’m not sure that’s what other people would call it.”

A lack of stress

Leeona and husband Tommy, a photographer by trade, set up their elopement services, based out of Galway, back in 2020 –– then Covid hit.

“My husband one day just said ‘you’d be really good at this’, and sort of planted the seed. The next day I set up the website.”

Their couples’ desires for eloping range and vary: some are shy, some want romance, some are on their second wedding and almost all of them want to avoid stress on their big day.

“The lack of stress is a big reason people come to us,” Leeona says. “They also love having their own little secret. We don’t really cater to a lot of Irish weddings because there’s almost an obligation there to cater to a huge family with a massive traditional wedding. And that’s totally some people’s cup of tea, but for those who want something intimate and their own, eloping is totally the way forward.”

Jeanna and Jeremy

Setting new traditions

For Jenna (34) and her partner Jeremy (41), the idea of eloping came up in casual conversation when planning a holiday.

“When we first started talking about our wedding we had taken a lot into consideration surrounding Covid. We had multiple friends who had to reschedule their weddings months to a year out. We both work in healthcare and our schedules are unpredictable, rescheduling could have presented more issues.”

They decided they just wanted something intimate, stress-free, and a breathtaking location.

“The whole process and our wedding day far exceeded our expectations. Once our close family and friends knew, we shared it on our social media. We did have some people who asked why we chose to not tell anyone, but they didn’t seem surprised and wished us well. We also received a lot of feedback from other couples who wished they would have done something similar. They talked about how the day had been stressful, and how they didn’t really have time for themselves as a couple. This reconfirmed our initial thoughts on the idea of eloping. There is not one thing we could think of that we would have changed. It was perfect.”

Elopements, minimonies, or ‘private ceremonies,’ can cost upwards of €10,000. (By contrast, the average wedding including honeymoon is €29,812, according to Weddings Online.) But for older couples, particularly busy professionals, money is not always the only consideration.

New priorities

“I think Covid changed the way we see weddings,” says Leeona, “and has given us a huge amount of choice on a day where it never really happened before. You know, a lot of people do the elopement and then they do go back and have a party afterwards to show photos.

"Some people even have like, a 30th birthday party and then announce ‘oh, by the way, we got married’. I think the younger generation is definitely moving away from the traditional, with less religious weddings and maybe drinks in a pub afterwards rather than a hotel. It also means people don’t have to fork out €30,000 which so many people just don’t have.”

Set the day your way

When Ciara (30) and partner Keegan (28) moved into their first home just weeks before the pandemic, they joked that time in isolation would perfect for getting married because it was “an excuse to not invite anyone”.

Neither were interested in a traditional wedding and often joked to family about eloping (“although I always said Vegas, not Ireland!”).

After a change of plan to the original venue, Claire says: “Our planner quickly sorted out Claregalway Abbey then and there, totally stress-free.”

The next couple of hours consisted of getting ready at an AirBnB, photos, and a drink at Tigh Chóilí.

“Even without having our friends and family present we never felt like we were celebrating alone!” Months later, the buzz still hasn’t worn off.

“We are still so happy with our decision to elope, we had such a happy and memorable day,” she says, finally. “We highly recommend eloping to everyone we talk to now.”