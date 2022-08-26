Laurita Blewitt says she and Joe Brolly were approached by swingers while on honeymoon

Speaking about the encounter in a bar in Faro, Blewitt told Tommy Tiernan and Hector Ó hEochagáin how the couple were approached by a 'very friendly' man who began rubbing Brolly's leg 
Laurita Blewitt and Joe Brolly wed over the weekend

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 11:10
Nicole Glennon

Laurita Blewitt has revealed that she and new husband Joe Brolly were propositioned by a swinger on their honeymoon.

Blewitt, who is one-third of the Tommy & Hector Podcast with Laurita Blewitt, told the story on this week’s podcast.

Speaking about the encounter in a bar in Faro, Blewitt told Tommy Tiernan and Hector Ó hEochagáin how the couple were approached by a “very friendly” man who was about 5'4 in height and seemed eager to chat with them both.

Referring to Brolly as her “beloved,” the 38-year-old said he was first to cop on that the man’s intentions may have been beyond a friendly chat.

After Blewitt asked the man if he was married, he revealed he was in an "open relationship" and he went on to “proposition” Brolly and Blewitt to go back to the house with him and his girlfriend.

“And he told me if I was interested, he could get another man to come back too!” 

Tommy Tiernan and Hector O hEochagain were in stitches at Laurita Blewitt's tales from Faro 
Blewitt, who is also a cousin of US president Joe Biden, garnered plenty of laughs from her co-hosts as she retold the story, with a few NSFW moments.

Blewitt said the man was “rubbing” her partner Brolly’s legs and getting “all up in our grills” to their great misfortune.

Asked by Tiernan whether her "beloved" had become "territorial", Blewitt said "no, he was just bursting laughing."

“You wouldn’t expect that in a pub, or on honeymoon,” she said. 

“Society is changing, and people are a lot more open and it’s probably people who are less open that get shocked.” 

The Mayo woman said she has been “on a high” since her wedding to Brolly at The Ice House Hotel in Co Mayo earlier this month.

