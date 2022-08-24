'I'm pinching myself': Rachel Duffy reacts to Rose of Tralee victory

After a two-year hiatus, a new Rose of Tralee was crowned last night.

Rachel Duffy from Westmeath became the first Rose from the county to win the title.

The 24-year-old beat 32 other hopefuls from around the world at the first festival to be held since 2019.

"I'm pinching myself now wondering if it just happened. Having all the Roses around me made it so much more special," said Ms Duffy.

"I'm so grateful for this honour; it was such an honour to represent my community and my county and now to be the Rose of Tralee is just unbelievable."

"Having all the Roses around me made it so much more special." Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

The first hours of her reign were a whirlwind as she was whisked from the stage at MTU to the streets of Tralee for the celebrations.

Ms Duffy was presented to the town of Tralee and serenaded by Alan Teahan in front of thousands of people lined out for the Midnight Madness fireworks display.

Although the victory is still sinking in, Ms Duffy is more than ready for all her reign will bring.

"I never anticipated ending up here, I'm looking forward to the memories I'm going to make.

If the last two weeks are anything to go on, I know I'm going to make memories to last a lifetime."

Hailing from the small village of Rosemount, Ms Duffy is a recent graduate of NUIG where she studied Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies and Spanish.

Currently working in P Egan's bar in Moate, she wants to become a teacher.

Ms Duffy has plans to return to college to complete her Masters and be a Spanish and English teacher.

Before that, she has a jam-packed year ahead of her as the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

The prize package for the winning Rose includes world travel valued at €25,000, a week-long adventure break from Kerry County Council taking in all that the Kingdom has to offer, complimentary accommodation at the Meadowlands Hotel throughout the year, and the use of a KIA Niro Plug-in Hybrid EV courtesy of McElligott's Tralee.

"I just feel very lucky that those who are nearest and dearest to me are here with me to enjoy the experience." Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

For her first day as the Rose of Tralee, Ms Duffy is hoping to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime moment with her family.

"It's been so surreal because we have been on a long Rose tour, I haven't seen my family that much - it's always been a flying visit.

"I'm just really looking forward to actually getting to savour this moment with them and hopefully just let it wash over me and take it all in as best I can.

"I know there will be a lot of people who will want to see me and spend time with me. I just feel very lucky that those who are nearest and dearest to me are here with me to enjoy the experience."