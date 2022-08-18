Christmas comes early as Brown Thomas unveils holiday display

We haven’t even made it to the end of August yet, but Christmas has arrived at Brown Thomas who have unveiled their famous Christmas shop and are officially counting down to December 25 (128 days to go — if you were curious).

The luxury retailer kicked off the countdown to the holiday season with the iconic Christmas shop and display which promises a mix of the most exquisite festive offerings.

The Brown Thomas Christmas shop is now open at the Cork, Limerick and Grafton Street stores as well as on brownthomas.com. For those in Galway and Dundrum, do not fear as the shop will also be unveiled in both locations soon.

This year’s display is made up of decorations that have varying themes including ‘Christmas Cheer’, ‘Winter Romance’, ‘Glacial Lake’, and ‘Natural Glow’.

With 128 days until Christmas, Brown Thomas has unveiled its Christmas Shop. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Some of the key features include a collection of ‘true to life’ trees which are artificial Christmas trees developed with actual branch cuttings, making them more realistic.

Another show-stopping addition is a giant nutcracker as well as twinkly tree lights that are synced to music.

The theme Christmas Cheer will remind us of Christmases that have gone by with a nostalgic collection of decorations in the traditional palette of red and gold. This collection includes richly coloured embellished baubles, wreaths and carousels to set a cosy holiday scene.

As the name suggests, the Glacial Lake theme is based on a winter landscape with shades of white, blue, silver and pops of dark navy too.

Winter Romance promises to play up the romance of Christmas and displays colours such as magnolia, sage green and blush-toned ornaments alongside flowers, greenery and touches of soft pink.

Finally, Natural Glow goes for more of a classic look. This theme combines metallic and plenty of shimmer along with more earthy tones — think walnut, cinnamon and rich chocolates.

Pictured at the opening was top Irish model Teodora Sutra. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Natural Glow may even provide some inspiration as a new way to style your own Christmas tree when the time comes with an ombre effect to the dressing of the stunning tree.

“We are excited to unveil the Christmas shop and present this year’s festive offering. It is renowned for showcasing an endless choice of the most beautiful and unique decorations and we see strong demand from customers from the time we open,” says Rachel Morgans, Brown Thomas Arnotts Buying Director for Home and Living.

The opening of the Christmas shop coincides with the announcement Brown Thomas Arnotts is currently recruiting for 500 seasonal vacancies for the busy Christmas period.